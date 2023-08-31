From Cristiano Ronaldo to Alexia Putellas: A look at previous winners of UEFA Players of the Year award

UEFA will announce the names of the Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year on August 31. The prize distribution ceremony will be part of the Champions League draw for the 2023-24 season. Lionel Messi is a top contender for the men’s category after guiding Argentina to a memorable FIFA World Cup triumph last year in Qatar. Messi also won his second Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season before moving to Inter Miami earlier this summer. Manchester City’s treble-winning stars-- Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne-- will also battle in the race with the Argentine superstar to claim the prestigious award.

TOPSHOT - Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on August 29, 2023. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)(AFP)

Meanwhile, defending winner Alexia Putellas has failed to find a place in the final shortlist of the women’s category. Other two Spanish players- Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona- have made the cut after lifting the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy last month. Australian forward Sam Kerr will compete with the Spanish duo to become the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year this time.

This coveted accolade was named the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award when the European football governing body introduced it back in 2011. Messi was crowned the winner of the inaugural edition. Later in 2017, UEFA rebranded it as the Men's Player of the Year Award, with Cristiano Ronaldo being adjudged the winner.

Ahead of this year’s UEFA award ceremony, let’s take a look at the winners of the previous editions (men and women):

Cristiano Ronaldo (2017):

Thanks to a Champions League triumph with Real Madrid, Ronaldo was named the UEFA Player of the Year in 2017, edging past Messi in the race. The Portuguese goal machine netted 12 goals in the European competition including a brace in the final against Juventus.

Luka Modric (2018):

After leading Croatia to the final of the FIFA World Cup, Luka Modric pipped Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to win the title in 2018. The Real Madrid midfielder also clinched the World Cup Golden Ball for his exceptional show in the showpiece event.

Virgil van Dijk (2019):

Virgil van Dijk became the only defender to win this coveted accolade when he saw off competition from Ronaldo and Messi to be named the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year in 2019. After joining Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018, the Dutch international recorded more clean sheets than any of his counterparts in Europe’s top-five leagues.

Robert Lewandowski (2020):

The Polish striker played a key role in Bayern Munich's dominant run in the 2019-20 Champions League. He scored in every game in the Bavarian giants’ run-up to the final, where the German club defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Lewandowski also scored 31 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances that season.

Jorginho (2021):

Jorginho’s exceptional performance in the midfield helped Chelsea win the long-awaited Champions League title in 2021. His most enthralling performance came in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Porto which led Thomas Tuchel to describe the Italian as one of "the very best midfielders in the world.” Jorginho played a pivotal role at EURO 2021, where the Italian football team were crowned champions.

Karim Benzema (2022):

Courtesy of his stunning performance in the Champions League for Real Madrid and in the UEFA Nations League with France, Karim Benzema bagged the award last year. He struck the net 15 times in the Champions League, while also scoring 27 goals in the La Liga.

Lieke Martens (2017):

After guiding the Netherlands to UEFA Euro title on home soil, Lieke Martens was adjudged the Women’s Player of the Year in 2017. The Dutch winger also showed off her consistency in the Barcelona colours that season.

Pernille Harder (2018):

An unforgettable performance in Denmark’s run till the UEFA Women's EURO final helped Pernille Harder win the first of her two Women’s Player of the Year awards.

Lucy Bronze (2019):

Lucy Bronze was the first female defender to be crowned UEFA Women’s Player of the Year. The Champions League winner overcame her Lyon teammates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry in the top-three list to win the award.

Pernille Harder (2020):

After bagging the title in 2018, Harder repeated the feat two years later. The Danish forward played a pivotal role in Wolfsburg’s exceptional run in the Champions League, where they lost to Lyon at the final stage. Despite the defeat, Harder established herself as one of the best attacking footballers in European football, scoring 38 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Alexia Putellas (2021):

The Barcelona forward became the first Spanish footballer to win the title in 2021. Putellas led the Catalan giants to win the Champions League trophy that season.

Alexia Putellas (2022):

Puttellas won the title for the second consecutive time last year having led Barcelona to a domestic treble. They also reached the final of the Champions League but fell short in the summit clash against Lyon.

