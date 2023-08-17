From Manchester United wonder kid to absolute uncertainty, a look at Mason Greenwood’s journey

After a tumultuous last couple of months, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was spotted training at a public park earlier this month. The English youngster has been out of action since he was arrested for an alleged attempt of rape, assault and coercive control in January last year. While criminal charges against him were dropped in February this year, Greenwood has not received a green signal yet to return to competitive games. Manchester United recently stated that their own investigation into the matter is complete but they have not made a decision yet on Greenwood’s future. The Premier League club also communicated they are currently in the final stages of making a decision on the 21-year-old’s fate.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, and Mason Greenwood walk on the pitch at the end of a match(AP)

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future. Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer,” read an official statement shared by Manchester United.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club's internal and external stakeholders. This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process,” the statement added.

Manchester United were expected to solve the Greenwood problem ahead of the new season. Though, there is a delay in the decision-making as the team management continues to speak to the stakeholders, the women's team and a fan advisory board as well.

While Greenwood still remains under contract at Manchester United, several clubs have expressed their desire in signing the young forward. A report published by Goal claimed that Manchester United have already considered a loan spell for Greenwood. Multiple clubs in Turkey and Italy were reportedly interested in him. It was widely reported that former Manchester United boss and current Roma manager Jose Mourinho considered bringing Greenwood to the Italian club on loan.

Greenwood played his last competitive match against West Ham back in January 2022. The Hammers were defeated in that game by one goal to nil. Greenwood made his Manchester United debut in the second leg of a Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in March 2019. Having made 129 Manchester United appearances so far, Greenwood has scored 35 goals. In September 2019, Greenwood became Manchester United’s youngest-ever goal-scorer in the European tournament. Greenwood renewed his stay at Manchester United in February 2021 by signing a new contract. His current Manchester United contract is set to expire in 2025.

