From Mohun Bagan to life without a club: AIFF Elite Academy graduate Sumit Rathi on football’s brutal uncertainty

For many young Indian footballers in the past, the AIFF Elite Academy and the Indian Arrows project served as a pathway into professional football. For Sumit Rathi, that experience not only kickstarted his football career but also his determined mentality. But fast-forward to 2026, and the 24-year-old is without a club, with his future remaining uncertain.

Ex-Mohun Bagan player Sumit Rathi is currently without a club.(Instagram)

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Although his resume boasts clubs like Mohun Bagan, ATK, and NorthEast United, and he has trained within AIFF's developmental structure, the situation is hard to ignore. Rathi is a player shaped by one of AIFF's most ambitious youth projects in the past, but now finds himself searching for a new club and also trying to rebuild his career.

‘It’s more about timing'

Despite the stressful situation, Rathi shows acceptance of football's unpredictability. “This current phase isn't due to injuries; it's more about timing. Sometimes things don't go according to plan, and timing plays a very big role in football,” Rathi says.

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{{^usCountry}} “But I've never seen this phase in a negative way. For me, it's a growth phase where I can improve myself, become more positive.” Journey at the AIFF Academy and Indian Arrows {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But I've never seen this phase in a negative way. For me, it's a growth phase where I can improve myself, become more positive.” Journey at the AIFF Academy and Indian Arrows {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rathi's journey perfectly reflects the promise and limitations of Indian football's developmental system. The Indian Arrows project gave several youngsters the perfect platform and early exposure to professional football, but not all of them managed to establish stable long-term careers afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathi's journey perfectly reflects the promise and limitations of Indian football's developmental system. The Indian Arrows project gave several youngsters the perfect platform and early exposure to professional football, but not all of them managed to establish stable long-term careers afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But for Rathi, the experience is invaluable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But for Rathi, the experience is invaluable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When I look back at my journey at the AIFF Academy and Indian Arrows, one thing is very clear: the academy and Indian Arrows laid the foundation for my life,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I look back at my journey at the AIFF Academy and Indian Arrows, one thing is very clear: the academy and Indian Arrows laid the foundation for my life,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But it wasn't just the academy part. The real difference was felt when we actually lived in the professional environment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But it wasn't just the academy part. The real difference was felt when we actually lived in the professional environment.” {{/usCountry}}

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Playing in the I-League wasn't an easy task for Rathi, but it was also his dream. “When I got the chance to play in the I-League with Indian Arrows, it was a completely different level. So, imagine at 17-18, getting the chance to represent one of the top leagues in India in the I-League. That feeling was not normal; it was like a dream,” he says.

“Those were not just matches for me. It was an exposure to real football, which has a lot of pressure.”

Yet, despite the exposure in his formative playing days, Rathi feels that the system can only guide you.

“But one thing I still believe today, and it is my personal belief, the system cannot make you. The system can only guide you,” he says.

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“And who makes you on the ground? Your thinking and the hard work you do in training.”

Transition to senior level

For Rathi, the toughest transition was probably when he had to cross the bridge from youth football to the senior level. “In youth level, everything feels smooth. You have time, you have space, and you feel like you're in control. But as soon as you step into the senior level, the game changes drastically,” he says.

“The speed increases, the physicality goes to another level, and you face much stronger players.”

Also, the biggest test for any player at the professional level is their mentality, according to Rathi. Although he is currently without a club, he is hoping to make his comeback soon.

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“When I get the chance, I don't just have to participate; I have to create an impact,” he says.

‘We need a stronger system’

Rathi also feels that India needs a stronger system that should start at the grassroots level.

“Many hardworking players are also growing, but if we want to go to the next level, especially in stages like World Cup qualification, it's not just about talent. We need a stronger system. A system doesn't just mean academies; it starts from the grassroots. If the foundation isn't strong, consistent results at the top level might not be achievable. So, proper coaching, training methods, and long-term player development at the grassroots level are very important. Secondly, international exposure,” he says.

Rathi's career stuck in limbo is the perfect example of why the Indian football system still needs fixing, especially when we have players from the AIFF's development system in such situations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neelav Chakravarti ...Read More Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results. A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends. Read Less

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