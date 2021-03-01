German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections
REGENSBURG, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen’s German Cup final against Jahn Regensburg is on the verge of being called off due to coronavirus infections among the second division team.
Regensburg managing director Christian Keller said Monday that more infections among the players were detected following coach Mersad Selimbegovic’s positive test on Friday for COVID-19.
Regensburg’s game against Paderborn went ahead Saturday as per the German soccer league’s protocols, but Sunday’s tests revealed that players were infected, too.
Bremen said on its website Monday that it assumed Tuesday’s cup game will be called off. It was waiting for confirmation from the German soccer federation.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barca president Bartomeu arrested after club offices raided - media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police enter Barcelona's stadium in search operation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sevilla willing to compete with Madrid, Barca in Indian market'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético Madrid wins again, stays 5 points ahead in Spain
- An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to end EPL losing run
- A series of fine first-half saves from Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kept the defending champions at bay in the first half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
- A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox