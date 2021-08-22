Gnabry double helps Bayern to beat Cologne 3-2 for first win of season

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gnabry thundered the ball past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 71st minute of the contest at the Allianz Arena to settle his team's nerves, after the visitors had struck through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth to make it 2-2.
Reuters | , Munich
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match against Cologne(AP)

Defending champions Bayern Munich secured their first win of the Bundesliga campaign with a 3-2 victory over battling Cologne on Sunday thanks to Serge Gnabry's double and a Robert Lewandowski strike.

Gnabry thundered the ball past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 71st minute of the contest at the Allianz Arena to settle his team's nerves, after the visitors had struck through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth to make it 2-2.

The contest began on a sombre note after Bayern paid tribute to club hero Gerd Mueller who died at the age of 75 last week, and it was Lewandowski who sparked it to life five minutes after the break by tapping in Jamal Musiala's pass.

Gnabry doubled their advantage with a side-footed goal from Thomas Mueller's low cross, but Modeste pulled one back almost immediately in the 60th minute before Uth finished in style to level the contest two minutes later.

Earlier, 10-man Union Berlin drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim, with Taiwo Awoniyi netting a second-half equaliser, after team mate Niko Giesselmann had scored the opener in the 10th minute.

Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma had drawn his side level at 1-1 in the 14th minute before Jacob Bruun Larsen thought he had sealed all three points with a well-taken goal.

The game turned scrappy towards the end and Berlin defender Marvin Friedrich was sent off in added time when he brought down Sargis Adamyan just outside the box for his second yellow card.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
