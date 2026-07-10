Golden Boot race tightens as semi-finals near: The Fifa World Cup story so far | In numbers

The Fifa World Cup 2026 has now entered the final stages. With the semi-finals nearing, here's a look at some of the match-defining parameters from the 96 matches that produced 280 goals.

World Cup Story So Far | In numbers

A Golden Boot race for the ages

France fan celebrates with a replica World Cup trophy at Champs-Elysees after the match REUTERS/Abdul Saboor (REUTERS/Representational)

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A four-way sprint featuring Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane makes for an engrossing race for the Golden Boot. Only a handful of players in nearly a century have ever reached 10 or more goals at a single Cup.

Miroslav Klose won it with five in 2006, as did Thomas Müller in 2010. Even Harry Kane's six in 2018 and Mbappe's eight in 2022 felt like outliers. This year, those tallies are just the starting point.

A four-way sprint featuring Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane makes for an engrossing race for the Golden Boot.

Also Read | 20 goals in 20 World Cup games: Is Kylian Mbappe already the greatest goalscorer football has ever seen?

Olise, the vision driving France

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{{^usCountry}} Born and raised in England, Michael Olise is setting this World Cup alight for France. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born and raised in England, Michael Olise is setting this World Cup alight for France. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bayern Munich forward usually shuns the spotlight, loves chess, barely celebrates goals and does not have a deal with any sportswear or boot companies. After a season with 25 goals and 28 assists for the Bundesliga champions, Olise is seen as one of the world's best players.

Going into the QF, Olise has become the first player to assist five goals at one World Cup since Germany's Thomas Hassler in 1994.

Olise has become the first player to assist five goals at one World Cup since Germany's Thomas Hassler in 1994.

Rodri says Spain can still improve

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Rodri says Spain can still get better after their last 16 win over Portugal. The defending European champions are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and Rodri, who was Player of the Match against Portugal, is looking for more when Spain face Belgium on Friday. "There's a lot of room for improvement," he said.

"In football nowadays, in the last third you have to speed things up. When we broke their lines, we were maybe taking an extra touch. You have to turn quickly and find the players in attack. That's how the goal (against Portugal) came."

Despite Spain's 16 win over Portugal, Rodri says the team can still get better

Tielemans, the hard-working winner

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Youri Tielemans proved his worth as Belgium captain against Senegal, leading their incredible comeback from two goals down. After the match, Kevin De Bruyne spoke about Tielemans and just how important he is to the Belgian dressing room.

"Youri has been a great servant to Belgium. He is someone everyone can look up to, both on and off the pitch," the Napoli man stated. "He leads by example and there's a reason he has the captain's armband," defender Arthur Theate said.

Youri Tielemans proved his worth as Belgium captain against Senegal,

Oyarzabal, Spain's discovered striker

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Mikel Oyarzabal has established himself as Spain's main goal threat at the World Cup. He has already struck two braces, one each against Saudi Arabia and Austria. At just 29, he already sits sixth on La Roja's all-time scoring list with 29 goals.

At 29, Mikel Oyarzabal already sits sixth on La Roja's all-time scoring list with 29 goals.

He has found the net in every one of the finals he has played: he lost the final of the 2020 Men's Olympic Football, as well as the deciders of UEFA Nations League in 2021 and 2025, but won the Copa del Rey in 2021 and 2026, and Euro 2024.