Home / Sports / Football / Greenwood arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill
Manchester United reiterated their "strong condemnation of violence of any kind" on Tuesday.
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham.(AP)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 07:12 AM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, the Greater Manchester Police said on Tuesday after accusations surfaced online that the 20-year-old forward had assaulted a woman.

Police said they had detained a suspect on Sunday after they were made aware of online social media posts by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

The allegations against Greenwood -- including video, photographs and a voice note -- were posted on Instagram on Sunday and later deleted.

"Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill."

Sportswear giant Nike said they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations".

United had suspended Greenwood, saying he would not return to training or play for the Old Trafford club until further notice. The club reiterated its "strong condemnation of violence of any kind" on Tuesday.

Greenwood was also removed from the highly popular video game FIFA 22's offline modes, with the forward no longer available in the United squad.

Reuters has contacted the game's publisher EA Sports for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
