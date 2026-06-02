Harry Kane fires Ballon d'Or warning to rivals: ‘I'd be one of the favourites’

England captain Harry Kane has put himself firmly in the Ballon d'Or conversation, insisting he should be considered among the leading contenders after another remarkable season in front of goal. While Bayern Munich fell short in the UEFA Champions League, Kane believes his individual performances and achievements over the campaign place him in contention for football's most prestigious individual award.

Harry Kane is definitely one of the contenders for the Ballon d'Or.(Action Images via Reuters)

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The striker enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career, scoring 61 goals across all competitions and playing a central role in Bayern's run to the Champions League semi-finals. The German giants were eventually knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain, who went on to win the tournament after defeating Arsenal in the final.

Kane's hopes of lifting the Ballon d'Or could now hinge on his performances at the upcoming World Cup, a tournament that is expected to carry significant influence in the voting process. The Bayern forward finished as the Bundesliga's leading scorer with 36 goals in 31 appearances, retained the European Golden Shoe for the second time in three years and added multiple team honours to an already impressive campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Kane believes his performances over the past season have earned him a place among the leading Ballon d'Or contenders. Pointing to both his prolific scoring record and the silverware won with Bayern Munich, the England captain said he has a strong case to be considered among the favourites for the award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kane believes his performances over the past season have earned him a place among the leading Ballon d'Or contenders. Pointing to both his prolific scoring record and the silverware won with Bayern Munich, the England captain said he has a strong case to be considered among the favourites for the award. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I’d be one of the favorites, definitely," Kane said on L'Equipe. He further added, “Given the trophies I’ve won this season and the number of goals I’ve scored, I’d be in the running.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I’d be one of the favorites, definitely," Kane said on L'Equipe. He further added, “Given the trophies I’ve won this season and the number of goals I’ve scored, I’d be in the running.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also acknowledged the importance of international success in the Ballon d'Or race, suggesting that England's performance at the World Cup could have a major bearing on the outcome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also acknowledged the importance of international success in the Ballon d'Or race, suggesting that England's performance at the World Cup could have a major bearing on the outcome. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Especially as, should England win the World Cup, one could imagine the trophy going to an English player," he added. Harry Kane key for England {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Especially as, should England win the World Cup, one could imagine the trophy going to an English player," he added. Harry Kane key for England {{/usCountry}}

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Kane's value to England extends far beyond his goals. As the country's all-time leading scorer with 78 goals in 112 appearances, he remains the focal point of the attack, the designated penalty taker and a key creative outlet who often drops deep to influence play. His record on the biggest stages further strengthens his standing, having won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and played a central role in England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

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