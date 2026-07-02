Harry Kane: Still England's answer when the pressure reaches its peak

Harry Kane is HIM. Once again, the England captain delivered when it mattered most, reminding everyone why he has been the defining figure of English football over the past decade. This World Cup has only reinforced that reputation, with Kane leading from the front and producing when the stakes are at their highest. His career has been filled with near misses. Despite becoming Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading scorer, Kane spent years without a major trophy, often facing criticism despite his remarkable consistency in front of goal. He finally ended that wait with Bayern Munich. Now, he has the opportunity to do the same with England on football's biggest stage.

Harry Kane has scored five goals this World Cup so far. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Three Lions have repeatedly entered major tournaments among the favourites, only to fall short at the decisive stage. They were beaten by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and eliminated by France in the 2022 quarter-finals. England also suffered back-to-back defeats in the European Championship finals against Italy and Spain, extending the country's long wait for international glory. Through every setback, Kane has remained the constant, carrying England's hopes on his shoulders.

Another World Cup heartbreak seemed inevitable against DR Congo on Wednesday as England struggled to find a breakthrough. But just when they needed someone to step up, Kane answered the call. The skipper struck twice in a tense 2-1 victory, rescuing England from the brink of elimination and once again proving why he remains the man England turn to when everything is on the line. H

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} England were second best for much of the first half against DR Congo, who deservedly took the lead through Brian Cipenga after a confident start. The African side unsettled England with their intensity, movement and willingness to attack, forcing Thomas Tuchel's men onto the back foot. For long spells, England struggled to cope and looked a step behind, with DR Congo threatening to produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England were second best for much of the first half against DR Congo, who deservedly took the lead through Brian Cipenga after a confident start. The African side unsettled England with their intensity, movement and willingness to attack, forcing Thomas Tuchel's men onto the back foot. For long spells, England struggled to cope and looked a step behind, with DR Congo threatening to produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The turning point came during the hydration break. Tuchel used the pause to make tactical adjustments, introducing Anthony Gordon and reshaping England's approach. Marcus Rashford's pace stretched the opposition down the left, while Gordon brought greater control and quality in possession. The changes paid off almost immediately. Gordon delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where Harry Kane rose above his marker and powered a clinical header into the net to bring England level.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eleven minutes later, Kane struck again to complete the turnaround. Gordon was involved once more, but the finish belonged entirely to England's captain. Receiving the ball inside a crowded penalty area with his back to goal and defenders closing in, Kane showed outstanding composure. He controlled the ball brilliantly, created just enough space for himself and unleashed a fierce strike into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. It was a finish that summed up his quality and ended DR Congo's hopes of a famous victory, while once again underlining why England continue to rely on their captain when the pressure is at its highest. He has scored five goals in this World Cup so far, raring to break records.

Kane making case for Ballon d'Or

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before the World Cup began, Kane had already enjoyed another remarkable season with Bayern Munich, strengthening his case as one of the world's best forwards. The England captain finished as the Bundesliga's leading scorer for the third successive campaign after scoring 36 league goals, the highest tally by any player across Europe's top five leagues this season. He also built on his incredible 2025-26 campaign, in which he scored 61 goals in all competitions. Since joining Bayern, Kane has amassed an extraordinary 143 goals in just 146 appearances, underlining his consistency at the highest level.

For years at Tottenham Hotspur, the Englishman established himself as one of the game's finest strikers but was unable to end the club's long wait for major silverware. His move to Bayern changed that narrative, finally giving him the trophies that had long eluded him and strengthening his standing among football's elite.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His performances have naturally placed him firmly in the Ballon d'Or conversation. The numbers certainly support his claim, but the race remains wide open. Had Bayern lifted the UEFA Champions League, Kane might have entered the World Cup as the clear favourite. Instead, the competition remains fierce, with Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe all enhancing their credentials through outstanding displays on football's biggest stage.

The biggest prize is still within Kane's reach. If he can lead England to World Cup glory, his Ballon d'Or chances would receive a major boost. The challenge, however, is enormous. England could still have to overcome the likes of Brazil, Argentina, France or Spain, making the road to the trophy as demanding as it gets.