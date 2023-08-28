Harry Kane shines in Bundesliga debut: Five English footballers who had an instant impact on foreign soil

English striker Harry Kane marked his Bundesliga home debut for Bayern Munich in sublime fashion by scoring a brace against Augsburg on Sunday night. In his Bundesliga debut game against Werder Bremen too, Kane was on target. He has now become the first English footballer to score in his first two Bundesliga matches. Kane’s brace guided Bayern Munich to a comfortable 3-1 victory against Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane applauds fans.(REUTERS)

In this article we take a look at some other English footballers who have had an impressive debut outside the Premier League.

Gary Lineker

After representing Leicester City and Everton in English football, Gary Lineker was signed by Barcelona just ahead of the 1986 World Cup. The English striker did not take too much time to adapt to Spain. Lineker precisely required two minutes to score his first La Liga goal. Making his debut for Barcelona against Racing Santander, Lineker scored a memorable brace.

David Platt

Having scored more than 100 goals in English football, midfielder David Platt decided to join Italian club Bari in 1991. In his first competitive club game away from England, Platt scored a memorable goal against Torino. Platt netted a vital equaliser on his debut.

Steve McManaman

Legendary Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman joined Real Madrid in 1999. McManaman, popularly known as Macca, completed his move to Spain after spending nine glorious years on the Merseyside. On his Real Madrid debut against Mallorca, McManaman provided a vital assist in the 87th minute to bring Los Blancos back in the La Liga contest. Real Madrid completed a sensational comeback in that fixture to earn a 2-1 victory.

Jude Bellingham

Dubbed as one of the most promising young midfielders, Jude Bellingham completed his move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020. Making his competitive debut for Borussia Dortmund against MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal first round, Bellingham scored a historic goal. Bellingham netted a goal in the 30th minute to become Borussia Dortmund’s youngest scorer at the age of 17 years and 77 days. Borussia Dortmund had earned a convincing 5-0 win in that game.

Tammy Abraham

After spending the initial phase of his career in England, striker Tammy Abraham was signed by Italian side Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season. Abraham made an instant impact in Italy having provided two assists for the side against Fiorentina in a Serie A game. Abraham’s two vital assists guided Roma to a memorable 3-1 win.

