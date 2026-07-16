Harry Kane's Lionel Messi admission says everything after England's late collapse

Harry Kane hailed Lionel Messi as England crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, losing to Argentina in a thriller. Kane and Co. almost thought they were through to the final after Anthony Gordon scored in the 55th minute. But Messi came to Argentina's rescue, assisting twice to complete a 2-1 comeback win.

Lionel Messi greets Harry Kane after Argentina's 2-1 win. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the 85th minute, after taking a short corner, Messi spotted Enzo Fernandez outside the opposition box, 25 yards from goal. Messi's pass found him, and the midfielder unleashed a screamer, which curled past Jordan Pickford.

Also Read: Lionel Messi fires back at critics after Argentina's dramatic win over England: 'People would've talked nonsense'

Two minutes into stoppage time, Messi sent an accurate cross towards the back post, and Lautaro Martinez headed it home for the winning goal.

‘Leo is still performing at the highest level’: Harry Kane

Speaking to reporters after the match, Kane said, "Leo is still performing at the highest level."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I felt like for large parts of the game, we dealt with him really well. But as always with the most dangerous players in the world, when they have the ball in the final third, they can be place-setters. And he did that again today. He's obviously one of the best players ever for a reason," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I felt like for large parts of the game, we dealt with him really well. But as always with the most dangerous players in the world, when they have the ball in the final third, they can be place-setters. And he did that again today. He's obviously one of the best players ever for a reason," he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, in an interaction with Sky Sports, Kane's emotions spilt out. "I'm gutted," he said.

"I'm gutted for the boys, I'm gutted for everyone, the team, the staff, the fans. We played a good game for the large majority of it.

"Once we went 1-0 up we seemed to just try and hold on which at this level is just not enough, so I'm gutted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We worked so hard to be here. The lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is, so to fall short like today is just gutting."

Kane revealed that after England took the lead, the instructions from Thomas Tuchel were to score another goal. But Argentina's high press proved to be too much for them.

"After the goal, whether they were putting more men forward or us not being able to match them man-to-man, it was just wave after wave. The lads were putting blocks in but in the end it was not enough", he said.

"The boys were always ready for any moment in the game. When we went ahead the messaging was to go again and get another goal. Once they scored their two goals it was to try and find something but we couldn't find any momentum to get back in the game," he added.