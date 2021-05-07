Hazard apologises for laughing with Chelsea players after Real defeat

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has apologised to the club's supporters for appearing to laugh with Chelsea players after his former club knocked the Spanish giants out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea beat Real 2-0 in their semi-final second leg for a 3-1 win on aggregate and Hazard, who joined Real from Chelsea in 2019 as their record signing, failed to impress in either game after recently returning from injury.

Shortly after the final whistle, television cameras showed the Belgian congratulating and laughing with Chelsea players Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy. The footage, shown on social media, drew criticism from Real fans and the Spanish media.

"I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend any Real Madrid fans," Hazard posted on his Instagram story on Thursday.

Hazard's two seasons in Spain have been riddled with injuries that have prevented him from hitting top form.

"It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win," he added. "The season is not over and together we must battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid."

Real could still end the season winning the La Liga title. They are second in the table with 74 points from 34 games, two points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid.