Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / 'Heartbreaking': Twitterati react to Portugal's exit from Euro 2020 after losing to Belgium
football

'Heartbreaking': Twitterati react to Portugal's exit from Euro 2020 after losing to Belgium

Thorgan Hazard’s winning goal at the 42nd minute made the difference, handing a 1-0 victory to Belgium over the defending champions Portugal.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Belgium defeat Portugal 1-0(Twitter)

Defending champions Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020 by Belgium on Sunday night at Sevilla. Thorgan Hazard’s winning goal at the 42nd minute made the difference, handing a 1-0 victory to Belgium over the defending champions. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who stayed one goal away from becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer, looked extremely gutted with the loss as he threw his armband on the pitch after the final whistle was blown.

Ronaldo took a sensational freekick in the first half, but it was saved by a dive from Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Red Devils had several good chances to equalize late in the match but couldn’t make it. A header by Rúben Dias was saved by Courtois and Raphael Guerreiro’s shot hit the post.

Reactions started pouring in as soon as Portugal’s run for a second consecutive European title ended after losing to Belgium.

Belgium will next face Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday in Munich.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
portugal thorgan hazard cristiano ronaldo uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP