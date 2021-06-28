'Heartbreaking': Twitterati react to Portugal's exit from Euro 2020 after losing to Belgium

Defending champions Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020 by Belgium on Sunday night at Sevilla. Thorgan Hazard’s winning goal at the 42nd minute made the difference, handing a 1-0 victory to Belgium over the defending champions. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who stayed one goal away from becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer, looked extremely gutted with the loss as he threw his armband on the pitch after the final whistle was blown.

Ronaldo took a sensational freekick in the first half, but it was saved by a dive from Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Red Devils had several good chances to equalize late in the match but couldn’t make it. A header by Rúben Dias was saved by Courtois and Raphael Guerreiro’s shot hit the post.

Reactions started pouring in as soon as Portugal’s run for a second consecutive European title ended after losing to Belgium.

Belgium will next face Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday in Munich.