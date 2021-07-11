'Historic win for all the Argentinians, an icing on the cake for Messi': Tendulkar congratulates Copa America winners

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Lionel Messi and his Argentina side for winning the Copa America 2021 title. The South American giants defeated rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to lift their 15th continental silverware.

Tendulkar, while tweeting a few pictures of Argentinian players celebrating the win, wrote: "It is a historic win for all the Argentinians, and is an icing on the cake for Messi who has had such a stellar career. Continue inspiring."

In a second tweet, Tendulkar also acknowledged the pain of Brazil and said that they should be proud of themselves. "The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not end of the road. They’ll bounce back stronger and do themselves proud," he said.

Messi fell on his knees the moment the final whistle was blown by the referee at the historic Maracana Stadium as it signalled the end of a 28-year trophy drought for La Albiceleste.

Argentina had finally won a final and Messi had his first major trophy with the senior team, as they beat Brazil 1-0 in the final courtesy a 22nd-minute strike from Angel Di Maria.

This was Argentina's first Copa America title win since 1993. Messi had lost three Copa America finals himself and the 2014 FIFA World Cup final knows everything about the pain of failing at the final hurdle.

Morever, Messi also shared the joyous moment with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids. His happiness was clearly visible as he kissed his medallion and shouted out loud in joy during the call. The moment was captured on camera and shared on the Instagram profile of Copa America.