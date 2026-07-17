Lionel Messi is set to feature in his third FIFA World Cup final as Argentina captain. Under his leadership, the South Americans reached the 2014 and 2022 finals, winning the latter. Now they are in their second-straight World Cup final and will be looking to successfully defend their title against Spain. But many fans don't know, or have forgotten, that the Argentine almost committed his international future to Spain, a country where he lived from September 2000 to August 2021.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are set to face Spain in the final. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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He arrived at Barcelona at the age of 13 to join La Masia, the club's youth academy, and went on to spend 21 years in Catalonia before finally departing for PSG in 2021.

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Former Argentina head coach Jose Pekerman, under whom Messi made his senior international debut, has previously revealed that he first heard about Messi from Argentine staff members at the 2003 U-17 World Cup. The Argentine staff members were informed about Messi by Spanish coaches, who remarked that the South Americans would have won if they had him in their team.

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{{^usCountry}} But in reality, the Argentine national team knew about Messi way before that. In 2002, then-Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa and his assistant, Claudio Vivas, were in Barcelona as part of a trip to check on some of their senior international players. The VHS tape {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But in reality, the Argentine national team knew about Messi way before that. In 2002, then-Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa and his assistant, Claudio Vivas, were in Barcelona as part of a trip to check on some of their senior international players. The VHS tape {{/usCountry}}

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Horacio Gaggiolo, one of Messi's early representatives, asked a Barca TV journalist for a VHS tape of his highlights.

Speaking to ESPN, Gaggioli said, "That was [Messi's dad] Jorge's idea. He told me: "Horacio, the Argentine national team is coming to Barcelona, can you get them some footage of Leo?" Leo wasn't well known in Argentina. We had a video that I was given by Barça with some plays, and I went to the Hotel Princesa Sofia in Barcelona where they were staying. I asked for Vivas, who was Bielsa's assistant."

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Meanwhile, Vivas revealed, "When Marcelo renewed his contract with Argentina, we toured Europe to explain to the players why we had renewed after the South Korea-Japan World Cup [in 2002]. During that stop in Barcelona, an Argentine man approached me."

"He started talking about Messi and offered me some footage because Spain were trying to lure him to play for them. The tape had quick dribbles zigzagging opponents, he was wearing a Barça shirt with long hair; very small but very incisive, very determined.

"I told Marcelo about him and he asked: "Does he play well?" I said: "He doesn't just play well, he's incredible!" "Let me see, play a little bit of it," Marcelo said, adding as I played the tape: "But play it at normal speed, you can't see anything like this." I said: "Marcelo, it is at normal speed, I just pressed play." He said: "But this kid is unbelievable!"

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The VHS tape being discussed is the viral black-and-white highlights reel of Messi from when he was a child.

'If you would've brought the kid from Barcelona, you would've been champions'

But by the time the tape reached Hugo Tocalli, coach of Argentina's youth teams, it was a little late, as the 2003 U17 World Cup was around the corner. Tocalli decided not to call up Messi. Argentina faced Spain in the semi-final, losing 2-3. After the final, a chef from the Spanish team told Tocalli that if Messi had played for Argentina, they would have defeated Spain.

Tocalli said, "We finished eating. Spain's team was next to us. Their chef comes out, we knew him, and he says: "Tocalli, if you would've brought the kid from Barcelona, you would've been champions with the team you have." That hit me hard, like someone had stabbed me with a dagger, you know? So, I stopped and said: "Don't tell me, Messi?" The chef's reply was: "How can you not bring him here if you know him?"

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"That night I didn't sleep. I was anxious about talking to Grondona the next day to see how we could urgently arrange for [Messi] to play for the Argentine national team. He told me: "Stay calm, when you come back, organize a match with an international referee and make sure he signs the match report, stay calm, don't worry."

Argentina debut

After returning to Argentina, Tocalli began his mission to include Messi in Argentina's setup. A friendly was arranged, but it was a bizarre affair. As it was so hastily arranged, the referee was an Argentine, as the match required a FIFA-recognised match official.

The referee for that match was Gabril Brazenas. "I received a call on a Monday from the AFA referees' office: "You have to officiate a match at Argentinos Juniors' stadium, between Argentina and Paraguay, but you need a FIFA form." "But I don't have any." "Find some. You need the FIFA form." It seemed strange. Normally when Argentina play, the referee is from another country. "And pay attention, a young kid is going to play, he's going to come on in the second half," he said.

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"It never occurred to me to ask: "Who was behind all this?" Until, in the second half, the little one comes on.

"He went ta-ta-taand passed by me."

The match also featured former player Federico Almerares. "We knew he was an attacking midfielder. In the match against Paraguay, he came on in that position and that's where he started to show his full potential," he said.

"He was going to dribble around the keeper, so I stopped because it looked like a goal. We were all amazed."

‘He wanted to play for Argentina and Barcelona’

In an alternate reality, Messi would have represented Spain and been part of their glorious period from 2008 to 2012, when they won two UEFA Euros and a World Cup.

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But Messi always wanted to play for Argentina. Gaggioli revealed, "I received many calls: "Hey Horacio, do you think he can play for the Spanish national team?" I would say: "We'd have to talk to him, and the family, of course he can play, he's more than capable, but he has to decide." But Leo was always clear: He wanted to play for Argentina and Barcelona."