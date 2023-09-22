'I think of what they have done …': Harry Kane sums up Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on world football

Having signed for Bayern Munich, Harry Kane has been in fine form for the German giants and has become a crucial cog in their system. Since his arrival, the Englishman has scored four goals in four matches, and has registered an assist. Meanwhile, he also bagged a goal in his side's 4-3 Champions League opener vs Manchester United, and got an assist.

Harry Kane spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's impact on football.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is also the first time in ages that the Champions League will be without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of football's arguably greatest-ever players. Ronaldo, 38, is plying his trade with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Messi departed PSG as a free agent in the summer transfer window and joined David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami. Despite their absence, the likes of Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have taken over similar roles.

The former Tottenham player also feels that Messi and Ronaldo are his inspiration and they motivate him to reach their level of performance. Speaking to ESPN, he said, "I think of what they've done, they are as good in their 30s as they were in their 20s. Me just turning 30 now, it obviously gives me excitement to know if I keep my body in good shape and keep my mentality right, I could be playing at the highest level for as long as I want to do it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further added, "Those players [Ronaldo and Messi] have set the bar -- those and a few others as well -- and it just motivates me and tells me that it's possible. It is great watching those players still performing, two of the greatest players ever to play our game. For me now, it is almost the second half of my career. I've had a good first half; now, can the second half be even better?"

Will Kane reach the levels of Messi and Ronaldo? Only time will tell. He ended his 19-year relationship with Tottenham in the summer transfer window, leaving them as their all-time leading scorer with 280 competitive goals. Only Alan Shearer (260) has scored more goals in Premier League history than Kane's tally of 213. In international football, he has bagged 59 goals for England, in 86 appearances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON