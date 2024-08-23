Ilkay Gundogan rejoins Manchester City, addresses Barcelona's financial situation in farewell post

Veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has made a sensational return to Manchester City after spending a year with Barcelona. Gundogan joined Barcelona after winning the treble with City in 2022-23 as the club captain, but his stint with the Catalan giants didn't go as planned and ended up trophyless. In the past, Gundogan often expressed his love for Barcelona, and his move to the club was one of the highlights of last season's transfer window. Ilkay Gundogan has rejoined Manchester City.(AFP)

However, the financial situation at Barcelona was one of the reasons behind the German star's early exit from the Spanish club. He was one of the bright signs for Barcelona last season with five goals and 14 assists in a trophyless season.

Gundogan’s exit should help Barcelona register their new signing, Dani Olmo, which the team has so far been unable to do because of the Spanish league’s financial rules that make clubs balance expenditures on wages and transfers with available assets.

Gundogan, who recently announced his retirement from international football, posted a heartfelt note for the Barcelona fans after leaving the club.

"Dear culers, after just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign," he wrote on X.

The former German international admitted that he is leaving the club in a difficult situation and said his exit helps Barcelona financially it will make him less sad.

"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad," he added.

Barcelona are going through tough times financially over the last few years which also forced them to let go of their greatest player ever Lionel Messi in 2021 and it seems like they continue to battle it out. The poor management under Joan Laporta has also came under the scanners as their transfer strategies failed miserably in the last couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, Gundogan expressed his gratitude towards Barcelona - club where he always wanted to play.

"Nevertheless, it’s been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs - I always wanted to play at Barça, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best."

"Visca el Barça! Best wishes, Ilkay," he concluded.

Gundogan made a shocking return to City on Friday on a free transfer and a season-long deal; he also has an option to extend his contract for another year. The 33-year-old won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among 12 major trophies during his first spell at City between 2016 and 2023 and he would like to add more accolades to his City's legacy.