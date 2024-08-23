'In Madrid, I couldn't say that': Ex-Real manager's sharp dig as he labels Steven Gerrard 'best player I've coached'

Rafael Benitez, a renowned football manager, recently named Steven Gerrard as the best player he has ever coached. Despite managing several top clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, and working with world-class players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Frank Lampard, Benitez was drawn to Gerrard's abilities. Steven Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool, the third-highest total behind Ian Callaghan and former team-mate Jamie Carragher, scoring 186 goals.(AP)

In a conversation with Gary Neville on "The Overlap," Benitez emphasized that Gerrard's remarkable skills, energy, and versatility on the field made him stand out.

“Steven [Gerrard] is the best player I have ever coached," Benitez said. "In Madrid, I couldn’t say that, but now I can! It was very clear he had everything. "What he was missing was the tactical knowledge that a foreign player has because they play in this position. He was so good, and he had so much energy. He would get into the box, go as a fullback, and do whatever he wanted to do. But he needed to understand the position."

Benitez managed Liverpool from 2004 to 2010, where he won the Champions League and FA Cup with Gerrard playing a crucial role. Despite his later stints with other clubs, Benitez considers his time at Liverpool, especially working with Gerrard, one of his career highlights. He believes Gerrard would be worth around £180 million in today's market due to his talent. Benitez also noted Gerrard's need to develop a better tactical understanding of the game, which he did over time.

Benitez's admiration for Gerrard is fascinating given his brief tenure at Real Madrid, where he coached Ronaldo. Despite Ronaldo's reputation as one of the greatest footballers, Benitez stands by his assessment of Gerrard as the best, citing the Englishman's all-around abilities and leadership.

After leaving Liverpool, Benitez had various coaching roles, including a successful stint with Chelsea, where he won the Europa League, and at Napoli, where he secured the Italian Cup. He most recently managed Celta Vigo but was dismissed following a poor run of results. Benitez remains without a club and was linked with the US national team manager role, but the position is expected to go to Mauricio Pochettino.