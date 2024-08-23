When will Lionel Messi return to action: Fitness update on Argentina and Inter Miami star

Lionel Messi has been out of action since his injury in Argentina's victorious Copa America 2024 final against Colombia in July. Messi was left writhing in pain during the second-half against Colombia in Miami, and he had to leave the field. Later, the Argentine captain was seen in tears in the dugout but Lady Luck had other plans as Lautaro Martinez scored a late winner in extra-time for a 1-0 win. Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after picking up an injury.(AFP)

The goal saw Argentina clinch back-to-back Copa America titles. Messi suffered a ligament injury and has been out of action since then. He has also been left out of the squad for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in September.

According to Ole, Messi will be intensifying his rehabilitation in the coming days. He could return to action for Inter Miami's upcoming home game vs Philadelphia Union on September 14.

Earlier when Inter Miami manager Tata Martino was asked about Messi's return, he said, "The club's medical report is out and the information is that regarding the times, it will surely be evaluated week by week. We are going to see just how his recovery is without taking any kind of risk."

Messi will be looking to return to action and add some inspiration to his side, who seem to be lacking inspiration without him. He has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes. He was also named the world's best player for a record eight times by FIFA.

He is the most decorated player in the history of professional football, with 44 team trophies. Till 2021, he spent his entire career with Barcelona, where he got a club-record 34 trophies, consisting of ten La Liga trophies, seven Copa del Rey trophies and four UCL titles. With Argentina, he has two Copa America titles, and the 2022 World Cup trophy.