India vs Brazil Live Updates: A David vs Goliath contest in Kolkata as Vinicius Jr frenzy set to capture imagination

India vs Brazil Live Updates: The Indian men's football team are set for one of their biggest challenges as they take on Brazil in a historic friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The match will be the first senior men's international meeting between the two nations. For Khalid Jamil's India, the fixture provides an opportunity to test themselves against the world's fifth-ranked side and a squad packed with elite talent. The Blue Tigers, ranked 138th, will look to remain compact defensively while making the most of their counter-attacking opportunities. Kolkata's passionate football culture is expected to enhance the atmosphere in a packed stadium....Read More

Brazil arrived in Kolkata after a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 victory against Australia in their previous friendlies. Vinicius Junior, Endrick, and captain Marquinhos headline a squad that combines established international experience with emerging talent. Raphinha, however, has withdrawn from the squad because of injury.