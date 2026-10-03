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India vs Brazil Live Updates: A David vs Goliath contest in Kolkata as Vinicius Jr frenzy set to capture imagination

By Prateek Srivastava
Oct 3, 2026, 19:27:58 IST

India vs Brazil Live Updates: India head into the contest after drawing 1-1 against Panama in a friendly.

India vs Brazil Live Updates: Brazil finally come to town. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
India vs Brazil Live Updates: Brazil finally come to town. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

India vs Brazil Live Updates: The Indian men's football team are set for one of their biggest challenges as they take on Brazil in a historic friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The match will be the first senior men's international meeting between the two nations. For Khalid Jamil's India, the fixture provides an opportunity to test themselves against the world's fifth-ranked side and a squad packed with elite talent. The Blue Tigers, ranked 138th, will look to remain compact defensively while making the most of their counter-attacking opportunities. Kolkata's passionate football culture is expected to enhance the atmosphere in a packed stadium....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 3 Oct 2026, 07:26:37 PM IST

    National anthems underway

    Brazil first, hand on heart. Quite a few Brazilian fans in the stands. Serious rendition. Now it's India.

  • 3 Oct 2026, 07:14:10 PM IST

    Salt Lake full to the brim

    More than 100,000 spectators out there. All looking forward to the once-in-a-lifetime game. Believe me you, once the players walk out, it will feel like electricity passing through the stadium. West Bengal loves its football. Today they have a great opportunity to show that.

  • 3 Oct 2026, 07:11:20 PM IST

    What Anwar Ali says ahead of the game

    He said a lot of things. The gist is they want to improve on their performance against Panama, in terms of defence. He is really looking forward to this game. One can understand. You don't play Brazil everyday.

  • 3 Oct 2026, 07:02:03 PM IST

    Starting line-up (Brazil)

    Same formation as India, 4-2-3-1

    Pedro Morisco (GK)

    Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos

    Danilo, Andrey Santos

    Estevao, Gabriel Bontempo, Vinicius Jr.

    Pedro

  • 3 Oct 2026, 07:00:13 PM IST

    This is what the FIFA has provided!

    Our correspondent shares it from the venue.

  • 3 Oct 2026, 06:59:24 PM IST

    Starting line-up (India)

    Formation: 4-2-3-1

    Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK)

    Abhishek Singh, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra

    Anirudh Thapa, Apuia

    Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan

    Ryan Williams

  • 3 Oct 2026, 06:55:10 PM IST

    Brazil team arrives at the venue! Check out the video

    Goosebumps!

  • 3 Oct 2026, 06:48:08 PM IST

    India need to be tidy

    That's very important. Nobody is expecting them to win. But if they can stay unrattled, not overawed, they can give a better account of themselves. Don't try too much. Less is more, as they say. Playing Brazil is a big deal and they should enjoy the occasion. Basically, don't try to outdo yourself. That might just backfire.

  • 3 Oct 2026, 06:37:11 PM IST

    Khalid Jamil ahead of the game!

    Have a read! Written by Dhiman Sarkar.

  • 3 Oct 2026, 06:17:03 PM IST

    India's squad

    Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams and Vikram Partap Singh

  • 3 Oct 2026, 06:16:16 PM IST

    Brazil's squad

    Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Martinelli, Endrick, Estevao, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino and Vinicius Junior

  • 3 Oct 2026, 06:04:59 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    To our coverage of the much-awaited India-Brazil friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Stay tuned. The match kicks off at 07:30 pm.

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