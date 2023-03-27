India forward Manvir Singh injured, may miss Kyrgyz Republic game

Sahal Abdul Samad joined the India team as cover for forward Manvir Singh, who has an ankle injury. India play Kyrgyz Republic in the Hero Tri-nation International Football Friendly in Imphal on Tuesday needing a draw to win the title. Should that happen, it will be the second title for head coach Igor Stimac, after the 2021 SAFF Championship, and the first at home.

Star footballer Sunil Chhetri(AIFF)

India beat Myanmar 1-0 and are on three points. Myanmar drew 1-1 with Kyrgyz Republic to end on one point. So, ranked highest in the field at 94, this is a must win for Kyrgyz Republic.

The last time India, 106th in the FIFA ranking, held a team ranked higher was against Oman in March 2021 when Singh’s strike cancelled Chinglensana Singh’s own goal.

“Because they don't have any option but to come out and win,” according to Stimac, the hosts may not press as high as they did against Myanmar. “We will go all out to win. We have a full house with our supporters and a chance to prove ourselves,” the Croat said in Imphal on Monday.

Against a team placed 12 slots higher, India are likely to prefer a middle block and look to hit on the break by using the speed of the wide players. They are likely to replace six who started against Myanmar.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to be back in goal and the central defensive pairing of Chinglensana Singh and Mehtab Singh may make way for Sandesh Jhingan and the left-footed Anwar Ali. Though he played centre-back most season, Stimac could reward Pritam Kotal for consistency in the Indian Super League by starting the ATK Mohun Bagan skipper as right back, a position that was his till 2022. Or Naorem Roshan Singh, who played there all of last year, could start. Akash Mishra is likely to start as left back.

Jeakson Singh and Suresh Wangjam should resume their defensive midfield partnership with Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes and either Bipin Singh or Mahesh Singh as attacking midfielders.

Called up after Bengaluru FC forward Sivasakthi Narayanan was injured, Mahesh was praised by Stimac for his performance against Myanmar. “Mahesh was a big surprise…when players come from ISL to the national team, it's a different type of pressure… Everything he did was by the book,” the Croat told All India Football Federation’s website.

Looking to add to his tally of 84 international goals (in 132 games), the third highest among active players and only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Sunil Chhetri will start as lone forward.

Having had a good game against Myanmar apart from scoring the only goal, Anirudh Thapa could start on the bench so that Fernandes gets game time.

