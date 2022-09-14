Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / ‘Phone a friend pe mujhe call karo’: India goalkeeper posts epic video reacting to question by Amitabh Bachchan in KBC

Published on Sep 14, 2022 02:26 PM IST

The question was: “Who was the first and only Indian male to play in the 2016 UEFA Europa League qualifying event?”

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reacts to a question on him in Kaun Banega Crorepati
India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shared an epic video on social media, where he can be seen reacting to a question asked on him in popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The question was: “Who was the first and only Indian male to play in the 2016 UEFA Europa League qualifying event?”

Sandhu made funny gestures while listening to all the four options host Amitabh Bachchan said, which were Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Brandon Fernandes.

He then said “Phass gaya!” and concluded the video with a popular dialogue by the Bollywood Superstar. “Phone a friend lifeline pe mujhe call karo,” wrote Sandhu on the post while sharing the video, where he also tagged the actor.

Sandhu was the first Indian player to play in European competition, while playing for Norwegian club Stabæk in 2016. The Indian goalkeeper was part of the Norwegian outfit from 2014 to 2017. During the course he made a single appearance in the Europa League but was substituted after being injured. After 2017, Sandhu returned to India and joined Bengaluru FC and has been their custodian in the goal ever since.

Last month 20-year-old Manisha Kalyan became the first Indian footballer to feature in a UEFA Champions League game. She is also the first ever Indian to score a goal in the AFC Women's Club Championship.

Sandhu had then congratulated Kalyan for the massive feat. “Tracking the updates where Manisha Kalyan becomes the first Indian footballer to play in a Champions League game. What a moment, and what a hero. What she's gone and done needs to be spoken about louder,” he had then tweeted.

