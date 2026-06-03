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India rout Singapore 25-0 to top Pool A in Women's U18 Asia Cup

India rout Singapore 25-0 to top Pool A in Women's U18 Asia Cup

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 11:09 am IST
PTI |
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Kakamigahara , Already through to the semifinals, India produced a sensational display of attack to thrash Singapore 25-0 in their final Pool A match of the Women's U18 Asia Cup here.

India rout Singapore 25-0 to top Pool A in Women's U18 Asia Cup

The emphatic victory on Tuesday ensured India finished the pool stage with an all-win record and topped Pool A on their way to the semifinals.

India's attacking depth was on full display as 10 different players registered their names on the scoresheet, led by Nousheen Naz, who struck seven goals .

Geethasri Nammi, who was named 'Player of the Match' hit five goals , while captain Sweety Kujur contributed four .

Priyanka Minz also scored a hat-trick , with Diya , Nancy Saroha , Shruti Kumari , Pushpa Manjhi , Rashmeen Kaur and Sandeepa Kumari completing the rout.

India made their intentions clear from the outset, with captain Sweety opening the scoring in just the second minute. Nousheen doubled the lead in the eighth minute before Geethasri and Nousheen struck again in the 13th minute to put India firmly in control.

Having secured victories over Malaysia, Korea and Singapore, India finished atop Pool A with a perfect record and nine points. Their semifinal opponents will be known once the Pool B fixtures are completed later in the day. PTI. A UNG

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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