India to play friendlies against Singapore, Vietnam in September

While the future of Indian football remain uncertain with a looming FIFA ban, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the date of international friendlies, which will be played in September. The India men's football team will lock horns with Singapore and Vietnam. The team will first travel to Vietnam on September 22, and will play their first match against Singapore two days later. They will then lock horns with hosts Vietnam on September 27, following which the Blue Tigers will depart for India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are currently placed 104th on the FIFA Men's World Rankings, while Vietnam are ranked slightly higher on the 97th position. Singapore are in the 159th position.

India had qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 almost two months back, which saw them beat Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. India coach Igor Stimac, a former Croatia international, will take this opportunity to prepare for the continental showpiece event, which will take place next year.

Also Read | Anoush Dastgir: A Sachin Tendulkar fan who juggled between India, Pakistan before becoming Afghanistan football coach

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming friendlies, Stimac said: “We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we’re looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The coach further mentioned that efforts are being made to provide the Blue Tigers with a substantial preparatory camp, while he also remains hopeful for a practice match against Kerala Blasters ahead of their departure to Vietnam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail