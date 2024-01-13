India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Updates: Chhetri-led IND open campaign vs AUS in David vs Goliath match

India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Updates: India begin their 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign against Group B opponents Australia on Saturday, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. In what is being touted as David vs Goliath contest, India will have a huge task ahead, considering ...Read More that they are facing a side that even Lionel Messi impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Placed in a group consisting of Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria, India are the least favourites to qualify for the knockouts. Meanwhile, a lot of pressure could fall on talisman Sunil Chhetri, who has been the best player for India, despite his age.

On the other hand, Australia reached the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup and are currently ranked 25th in the FIFA rankings, while India are 102nd. The Socceeroos have a good mix of experience and youth. 19 of their 26 players play in European leagues, and only four are in the domestic A-League. The remaining three play in Japan and Saudi Arabia.

India enter the tournament with some key injuries. Defender Anwar Ali, midfielder Jeakson Singh and winger Ashique Kuruniyan will miss the tournament due to injuries. Meanwhile, Sahal Abdul Samad will miss the opener as he hasn't yet recovered from his ankle injury.

India faced Australia in the 2011 Asian Cup group stage, but were thrashed. Speaking on the upcoming match, Chhetri said, "We didn't have much knowledge of Australian team back then (2011)...compared to minute details we have now. We have watched their friendlies against Palestine and Bahrain, we know which leagues their players are in, and individual clips on them."

"With this familiarity, the fear factor goes out...of course they are a couple of levels above...but at least we know what we are up against," he added.