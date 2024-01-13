India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Updates: Chhetri-led IND open campaign vs AUS in David vs Goliath match
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Updates: India begin their 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign against Group B opponents Australia on Saturday, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. In what is being touted as David vs Goliath contest, India will have a huge task ahead, considering ...Read More that they are facing a side that even Lionel Messi impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Placed in a group consisting of Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria, India are the least favourites to qualify for the knockouts. Meanwhile, a lot of pressure could fall on talisman Sunil Chhetri, who has been the best player for India, despite his age.
On the other hand, Australia reached the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup and are currently ranked 25th in the FIFA rankings, while India are 102nd. The Socceeroos have a good mix of experience and youth. 19 of their 26 players play in European leagues, and only four are in the domestic A-League. The remaining three play in Japan and Saudi Arabia.
India enter the tournament with some key injuries. Defender Anwar Ali, midfielder Jeakson Singh and winger Ashique Kuruniyan will miss the tournament due to injuries. Meanwhile, Sahal Abdul Samad will miss the opener as he hasn't yet recovered from his ankle injury.
India faced Australia in the 2011 Asian Cup group stage, but were thrashed. Speaking on the upcoming match, Chhetri said, "We didn't have much knowledge of Australian team back then (2011)...compared to minute details we have now. We have watched their friendlies against Palestine and Bahrain, we know which leagues their players are in, and individual clips on them."
"With this familiarity, the fear factor goes out...of course they are a couple of levels above...but at least we know what we are up against," he added.
Jan 13, 2024 03:48 PM IST
Australia squad
Mat Ryan, Joe Gauci, Lawrence Thomas, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Cameron Burgess, Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Jordy Bos, Aziz Behich, Lewis Miller, Gethin Jones, Keanu Baccus, Aiden O'Neill, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree, Patrick Yazbek, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle, Sam Silvera, Marco Tilio, John Iredale, Kusini Yengi, Bruno Fornaroli, Mitchell Duke
Last appearance
Eight years later, India once again qualified, this time for the 2019 Asian Cup. Under head coach Stephen Constantine, they began their campaign with a 4-1 win against Thailand. But then crashed to narrow defeats to UAE (0-2) and Bahrain (0-1) which saw them get eliminated.
Chaos in 2011
The 2011 AFC Asian Cup was India's third appearance. They qualified after winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup. India were placed in Group C, and lost all their group matches. Australia thrashed them 4-0 in the opener and then lost 2-5 to Bahrain in their next match. In their final group match, they crashed to a 1-4 defeat vs South Korea.
Disaster in 1984
India's return in 1984, after 20 years, was a disaster. They were placed in Group B alongside China, Iran, UAE and hosts Singapore. India lost three matches and held Iran to a goalless draw, and only registered a point.
Runners-up in 1964
In their first Asian Cup appearance in 1964, India gained a direct entry to the finals of the tournament after several teams pulled out due to political reasons. Coached by Harry Wright, it was also India's best finish in the tournament. It was played in a round-robin format and was won by hosts Israel, and had only four participants, one from each zone. India got second place, with wins over South Korea and Hong Kong. Inder Singh was the team's top scorer with two goals.
India squad
Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh
Fifth appearance
This will be India's fifth AFC Asian Cup appearance, having previously qualified in 1964, 1984, 2011 and 2019.
Hello and good afternoon everyone!
