Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / India vs Brazil Live Football Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: With pride at stake, IND face BRA in last outing
Live

India vs Brazil Live Football Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: With pride at stake, IND face BRA in last outing

football
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 07:06 PM IST
  • India vs Brazil Live Score FIFA U 17 Women's World Cup 2022: Hosts India face Brazil in their final Group A fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. Follow Here Live Score And Latest Updates Of IND vs BRA Football Match Today.
IND vs BRA Live Football Score: India face Brazil in their final Group A FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup fixture.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Group A, Live Football Score And Latest Updates: Out of contention for the knockouts, hosts India face Brazil in their last FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Group A fixture, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Monday. The hosts are bottom of the group with two defeats in two games. They began their campaign with a 0-8 humiliation against USA, and then crashed to a 0-3 defeat vs Morocco. Meanwhile, Brazil are second in the group with four points from two matches (one win and one draw). They defeated Morocco 1-0 in their opening match and then drew 1-1 against USA.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 17 Oct 2022 07:06 PM

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Brazil's qualification for knockouts at stake!

    If Brazil don't win or draw vs India and Morocco seal a win or draw vs USA, then the North African country will progress.

  • Mon, 17 Oct 2022 07:00 PM

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Team news

    India have a fully-fit squad for the fixture. Meanwhile, Brazil's Dudinha is doubtful for the clash as she was substituted off before half-time in the fixture vs USA.

  • Mon, 17 Oct 2022 06:44 PM

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: The Indian women's team has arrived!

    India have arrived and they will be aiming to put in their best performance. Brazil will prove to be a daunting task for the hosts, who will be totally out of confidence after crushing to a huge defeat vs USA in their opener and a 0-3 loss to Morocco.

  • Mon, 17 Oct 2022 06:37 PM

    India vs Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of India's final Group A fixture vs Brazil in their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned for folks, for the latest updates and live football score!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india u-17 women's football team under 17 women's world cup kalinga stadium for u-17 women football indian football
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.