India vs China, Asian Games 2023 football live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

With most key players missing, the Indian football team will take on China in their Asian Games 2023 opener, in Hangzhou on Tuesday. The visitors will be playing their first match without any training session, after somehow managing to name the final squad on Friday, with the team departing on Sunday. On Sunday, India head coach Igor Stimac lashed out at ISL clubs for not releasing players for the Asian Games, as it wasn't part of FIFA's international fixtures window.

India face China in their Asian Games opener.(PTI)

Stimac also revealed that senior players Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan won't feature in the opener, as they need to remain fit for the next two matches. The last time India faced China in the Asian Games was in 2002 in Busan, where they lost 0-2. In that edition, India had the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh and Jo Paul Ancheri in their ranks.

India has been placed in Group A, alongside China, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Initially, 13 players out of Stimac's initial 22-player list were not released by their respective ISL clubs, which included Jhingan and first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. At that time, a 17-member squad, including Chhetri, was named for the Games. On Friday, AIFF revealed a revised 22-member team, with Jhingan also included in it.

When will the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match be played?

The India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match will be played on Tuesday, September 19, 5:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match take place?

The India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match will take place at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live broadcast of India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match be available on television?

On television, the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match be live streamed?

The India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

