India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023 Live score: IND women kick off campaign against strong TPE

India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023 Live score: The Indian women's team are set to play Chinese Taipei at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou. The match kicks off their campaign in the 2023 Asian Games. The Indian men's team have already played two matches at this year's Asiad. They started off with a 5-1 defeat to China but then secured their first win of the tournament on Thursday - a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh. The women's team face higher ranked opponents in Chinese Taipei on Thursday and later on Sunday against Thailand. However, almost every match is a sudden death fixture in the cramped format which means that even one upset win or draw for Thomas Dennerby's side could hold them in good stead.

India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023 Live score: (AIFF)