India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023 Live score: IND women kick off campaign against strong TPE

Sep 21, 2023 05:04 PM IST
India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023 Live score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs TPE women's football match from Hangzhou, China. 

India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023 Live score: The Indian women's team are set to play Chinese Taipei at the Wenzhou Sports Olympic Centre Stadium, in Wenzhou. The match kicks off their campaign in the 2023 Asian Games. The Indian men's team have already played two matches at this year's Asiad. They started off with a 5-1 defeat to China but then secured their first win of the tournament on Thursday - a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh. The women's team face higher ranked opponents in Chinese Taipei on Thursday and later on Sunday against Thailand. However, almost every match is a sudden death fixture in the cramped format which means that even one upset win or draw for Thomas Dennerby's side could hold them in good stead.

  • Sep 21, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Early chances for India!

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: 2 mins: Chinese Taipei go on the attack early on but India snatch the ball and hit them on the counter themselves. Manisha Kalyan tried to play it through to Bala Devi from the left flank, TPE put it out for a corner. It becomes consecutive corners but Chinese Taipei deal with it. 

  • Sep 21, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: KICK OFF!

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Chinese Taipei get us going. They are in white shorts and sky blue shorts, India in their Asian Games colours of navy and sky blue.

  • Sep 21, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: National anthems done

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Both teams are out there, the national anthems are done and kick off is now imminent. 

  • Sep 21, 2023 04:55 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Gulf in rankings

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: To say there is daylight in the ranking spots between India and Chinese Taipei would be an understatement. India are placed 61st in the FIFA rankings while Chinese Taipei are 38th.

  • Sep 21, 2023 04:51 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Head to head 

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Chinese Taipei may be placed nearly 30 spots above India on the FIFA rankings but both sides have won one game and lost one in the times they have faced each other. The two sides faced each other for the first time in 2013 and then in 2021. Chinese Taipei won the first encounter 2-1 but India beat them 1-0 the second time when they played in the 2021 AFC Women's Asia Cup.

  • Sep 21, 2023 04:49 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Chinese Taipei XI

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Ming-Jung, Li-Ping, Yen-Ping, Hsiang-Huei, Hsiu-Chin, Kai Ching, Chia-Ying, Yu-Chieh, Ting Chi, Ying-Hui, Pu-Han

  • Sep 21, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: India XI

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Shreya Hooda, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha Kalyan, Dalima Chhibber

  • Sep 21, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: Hello and welcome!

    India vs Chinese Taipei Live score: The Asian Games is an uphill battle for the Indian women's team but that is nothing new for them. Beating the odds is among the first things that the players forming this team would have had to do before managing to making a career out of playing at the highest level. Their opponents for the day, Chinese Taipei, haven't been in the best of forms, although their losses have come against higher ranked opposition.

asian games

