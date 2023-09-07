India vs Iraq Live Streaming King's Cup 2023: When and Where to watch IND vs IRQ football match live online and on TV?

India vs Iraq Live Streaming King's Cup 2023: The Indian national football team will be aiming to continue its successful streak this year as it prepares to take on Iraq in the first semi-final of the 49th King's Cup at Chiang Mai's 700th-anniversary Stadium in Thailand on Thursday. India have participated in three competitions in the current year, emerging victorious in all of them; these include the Tri-Nation International Friendly Football Tournament, the Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championship. Across these three tournaments, India remained unbeaten in 11 games and secured victory in seven of them. This impressive performance also propelled India into the top 100 of the FIFA Rankings. Nonetheless, India face a formidable challenge against Iraq in Thailand, as the side is presently the highest-ranked team participating in the King's Cup, sitting 29 places above India in the FIFA Rankings. The victor of the semi-final will go on to face the winner of the second semi-final, where the host nation, Thailand, squares off against Lebanon. Notably, India will be taking the field without its talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, who requested to be left out for personal reasons.

When is India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final?

The India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final will be played on Thursday (September 7).

What time will India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final start?

The India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final will kick-off at 04:00 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final being played?

The India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final will be played at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final?

The India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final will broadcast live on EuroSport TV.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final?

The live streaming of the India vs Iraq King's Cup 2023 semi-final will be available on FIFA+ website.

