India vs Morocco Live Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: IND 0-0 MAR at half-time

India vs Morocco Live Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India have put up a far better show on Friday than they did against the USA in their opening match. Morocco have been far more composed on the ball but they have seldom threatened the Indian goalkeeper with their superior possession. Conversely, India have struggled to string together a move once they get the ball. They have done well in defending set pieces and will now look to hold on to this scoreline in the second half and win a point at least.