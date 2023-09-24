India vs Myanmar men’s football Live Score Asian Games: Chhetri and Co. face neighbours Myanmar for knockouts berth

India vs Myanmar men’s football Live Score, Asian Games: Sunil Chhetri-led Indian men's football team will lock horns with Myanmar in what can be said a do-or-die clash to remain alive in the Asian Games encounter on Sunday. A win should definitely help India progress to the knockouts, while a draw could make things a bit tricky. However, a defeat will show the men's football team an exit from the continental showdown in Hangzhou, China. The Blue Tigers head into the contest after a 1-0 win against Bangladesh earlier this week. India this time will hope for a much better show, especially after being handed a 1-5 thrashing in their opening clash against host China. Apart from Chhetri the onus will also be on Sandesh Jhingan, who plays at the heart of defence. Meanwhile, after starting the tournament with Gurmeet Singh guarding the goalpost, coach Igor Stimac replaced the number one with Dheeraj Singh in the following clash. Dheeraj comes with a good amount of international exposure, having represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the U-23 side. Gurmeet, on the other hand, was traveling with the senior side in the last two outings – Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship – but played his first match in this tournament. India’s last meeting against Myanmar ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts in the Tri-Nation tournament in Imphal earlier this year, with Anirudh Thapa scoring the all-important goal. Catch the Live Updates of the Asian Games men's football encounter between India and Myanmar:

India vs Myanmar men’s football Live Score, Asian Games(PTI)