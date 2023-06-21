India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live football match

Fresh off their victory in the Intercontinental Cup in Odisha, the Indian football team will turn their attention towards another summer tournament and the opportunity for silverware as they play host to the South Asian Football Federations Championships. The Blue Tigers are enjoying a good run of form in recent months, having gone unbeaten at the Intercontinental Cup and unbeaten in their last 6 matches as a result.

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri in action during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers(ANI)

They will open the SAFF tournament against neighbours and rivals Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, with the Pakistani team’s visa process having come through at the last minute before the tournament. Pakistan have had the polar opposite of India’s fortunes in their last 6 matches, having been winless. Igor Stimac’s men will be considered favourites, ranked nearly a hundred spots above their neighbours and having won four of their last five encounters, but the Indian coach has warned his players that there is talent in the Pakistan unit and they cannot be taken lightly.

The hosts might well be favourites for the tournament to boot, as 8-time and defending champions of the SAFF Championships, winning the 2021 edition in the Maldives. In fact, India haven’t missed the final of this tournament, which occurs every alternate year, since 2003. This tournament is another important signpost for the Indian team ahead of the AFC Asian Cup being held in Qatar early next year.

The Blue Tigers won’t want to get too far ahead of themselves, however, and will be fully focussed on the task at hand in Bangalore today evening. Here are the streaming details:

When is the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match?

India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match is on June 21, 2023.

Where is the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match scheduled to be played?

India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

What time will the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match begin?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match?

The Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

