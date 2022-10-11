India vs USA Live Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Oraon-led IND open campaign vs heavyweights USA in Bhubaneswar
- India vs USA Live Score FIFA U 17 Women's World Cup 2022: India face USA in their campaign opener, at Kalinga Stadium. Follow here IND vs USA Live Football Score and Updates.
India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live Football Score and Updates: With the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 having begun, India face USA in their Group A fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday. Coached by Thomas Dennerby, India enter the tournament with plenty of preparation as they took part in multiple exposure tours. They played friendlies vs Sweden and WSS Barcelona Club before coming to Odisha for their tournament opener. They crashed to a 1-3 defeat vs Sweden and then followed it up a 17-1 thrashing of WSS Barcelona. Meanwhile, USA are one of the contenders to win the title this year and qualified for the World Cup after winning their fifth CONCACAF U-17 Championship. They scored 58 goals and conceded only one through the competition.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 07:27 PM
India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Lynda Kom Serto to open her account?
Serto is India's best bet for scoring goals in this year's World Cup. She was in top-form during the SAFF U-18 C'ships, which India won in March this year. She scored five goals, including a hat-trick vs Nepal. She also won the tournament golden boot.
It is worth noting that she is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and is from Manipur!
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 07:17 PM
India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: All eyes on Astam Oraon!
India captain Oraon will be her side's inspiration due to her versatility. She can play as a full-back and also attack as a defensive midfielder. She caught the limelight during the Junior National Football Championship in 2019, where she played as a playmaker. She scored five goals in six games for Jharkhand, who lost to Himachal Pradesh in the final.
She is also India's first-choice set-piece taker and will be hoping to be rock-solid in defence vs USA.
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 07:07 PM
India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Squads
India: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.
USA: Abigail Gundry, Victoria Safradin, Valentina Amaral, Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Savannah King, Cameron Roller, Gisele Thompson, Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Charlotte Kohler, Lauren Martinho, Ella Sanchez, Emeri Adames, Onyeka Gamero, Nicollette Kiorpes, Melina Rebimbas, Samantha Smith, Taylor Suarez, Amalia Villarreal.
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 06:59 PM
India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's India vs USA FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match, straight from Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Stay tuned folks!