India vs USA Live Score FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Oraon-led IND open campaign vs heavyweights USA in Bhubaneswar

India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Live Football Score and Updates: With the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 having begun, India face USA in their Group A fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday. Coached by Thomas Dennerby, India enter the tournament with plenty of preparation as they took part in multiple exposure tours. They played friendlies vs Sweden and WSS Barcelona Club before coming to Odisha for their tournament opener. They crashed to a 1-3 defeat vs Sweden and then followed it up a 17-1 thrashing of WSS Barcelona. Meanwhile, USA are one of the contenders to win the title this year and qualified for the World Cup after winning their fifth CONCACAF U-17 Championship. They scored 58 goals and conceded only one through the competition.