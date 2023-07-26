Indian men's and women's football teams get green signal from sports ministry to participate in Asian Games 2023

Football is set to represent India at the 2023 Asian Games after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports gave the green signal to both men's and women's teams to participate at the showpiece event. The development comes weeks after it was announced that the two teams will not be taking part in the continental event as per the existing criteria of sports ministry. It led to a mass appeal with several prominent figures from the Indian footballing fraternity turning up and urging the authorities to give the go-ahead to the Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi-let sides.

Image used for representational purpose(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finally, on Wednesday, based on their recent string of impressive performances, union sports minister Anurag Thakur sent out the announcement every Indian football fan had been waiting for, confirming confirming the participation of both Blue Tigers and Blue Tigress at the showpiece event.

"Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men's and Women's, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion. Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why the two Indian football teams weren't initially allowed for Asian Games 2023

It was earlier reported that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) were not keen on sending either team on the basis of the team's rankings in Asia, which is also home to World Cup regulars Japan, and South Korea among others. The government's criteria were relaxed after support poured from all corners, also national team head coach Igor Stimac, who requested the government to send the squad for the tournament. In fact, Stimac had appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and allow the team's participation in a lengthy social media post. The fans too got together on various social media platforms and trended hashtags supporting the cause.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Football at the Asian Games is an Under 23 affair and only three members from the senior side are permitted in a team. It will be interesting to see, who the three players will be to travel with the side for the quadrennial event as both senior men's and women's have big matches lined up during that period.

The men's side will be taking part in King’s Cup in Thailand, which will be played from September 7 to 10. The women's, on the other hand, have a crucial Round 2 AFC Olympic Qualifiers fixtures right after the tournament. The AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers are set to take place between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, in Tashkent. India will face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in its Group C fixtures. The Asian Games will be held between September 23 to October 8 so the good news for the budding U-23 men's side is that Stimac will be at the helm in Hangzghou, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had stated last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian football team doesn't meet the sports ministry's criteria of being ranked among the top-8 sides in the continent, which was the reason behind IOA being reluctant from sending the contingent to China. The IOA had refused to clear the football team in the previous edition of Asian Games on the same ground. India is currently ranked 18 as per the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Both women's and men's unit have been spectacular in the recent months. The men's unit won Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championships earlier this month, as a result of which they entered the top-100 of men's ranking and are currently placed at 99. The women too secured a spot for the second round of Olympic qualifiers with a 5-0, followed by a 4-0 win against Kyrgyz Republic in the first round Group G match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON