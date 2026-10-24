Indian Super League: Ajaraie misses late penalty as Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC share spoils in Bhubaneswar

National, October 24, 2026: Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie missed a chance to keep his NorthEast United side’s winning streak alive, as they played out a goalless draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The Highlanders’ best chance of the evening came from the spot after Stephen Eze was adjudged to have handled in the area, but Ajaraie’s effort from 12 yards struck the woodwork.

Odhisa FC vs NorthEast United FC in ISL. (ISL)

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NorthEast United created the first clear opportunity in the fifth minute when Nikola Ninković connected with a superb cross from Jithin MS, only for his right-footed effort to be saved by Odisha goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari. The hosts responded moments later as Everton Nascimento attempted a long-range effort from 35 yards, but his shot sailed wide of the mark. NorthEast United threatened again when Ajaraie latched onto a well-weighted

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through ball and evaded his marker, but his right-footed effort was saved by Tiwari again.

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{{^usCountry}} Both teams made changes in the second half in search of a breakthrough as Odisha introduced Nandhakumar Sekar for Jeremy Zohminghlua in the 67th minute, while NorthEast United brought on Parthib Gogoi and Ethyan González for Jithin MS and Nikola Ninković soon after. More changes came soon after as Odisha boss TG Purushothaman introduced Rahim Ali and Manuel Molina for Mahmoud Eid and Giorgi Aburjania. Redeem Tlang replaced Macarton Nickson in the 86th minute for the Highlanders, before Imran Khan came on for Lalrinfela Khiangte at the end of regulation time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both teams made changes in the second half in search of a breakthrough as Odisha introduced Nandhakumar Sekar for Jeremy Zohminghlua in the 67th minute, while NorthEast United brought on Parthib Gogoi and Ethyan González for Jithin MS and Nikola Ninković soon after. More changes came soon after as Odisha boss TG Purushothaman introduced Rahim Ali and Manuel Molina for Mahmoud Eid and Giorgi Aburjania. Redeem Tlang replaced Macarton Nickson in the 86th minute for the Highlanders, before Imran Khan came on for Lalrinfela Khiangte at the end of regulation time. {{/usCountry}}

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NorthEast United pressed for a late winner and came close in the very first minute of added time when Moyano sent a right-footed curler wide after being set up by substitute Tlang. Eze’s handling of the ball inside the box from a Gogoi corner prompted referee K. Ramdasan to point to the spot deep into stoppage time. Ajaraie stepped up, but his effort struck the woodwork in what was the last action of the game, denying NorthEast United a dramatic late winner and a chance to go three points clear at the top of the table.