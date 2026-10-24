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Indian Super League: Ajaraie misses late penalty as Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC share spoils in Bhubaneswar

NorthEast United and Odisha FC played out a goalless Indian Super League draw in Bhubaneswar.

Updated on: Oct 24, 2026, 22:45:01 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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National, October 24, 2026: Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie missed a chance to keep his NorthEast United side’s winning streak alive, as they played out a goalless draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The Highlanders’ best chance of the evening came from the spot after Stephen Eze was adjudged to have handled in the area, but Ajaraie’s effort from 12 yards struck the woodwork.

Odhisa FC vs NorthEast United FC in ISL. (ISL)
Odhisa FC vs NorthEast United FC in ISL. (ISL)

NorthEast United created the first clear opportunity in the fifth minute when Nikola Ninković connected with a superb cross from Jithin MS, only for his right-footed effort to be saved by Odisha goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari. The hosts responded moments later as Everton Nascimento attempted a long-range effort from 35 yards, but his shot sailed wide of the mark. NorthEast United threatened again when Ajaraie latched onto a well-weighted

through ball and evaded his marker, but his right-footed effort was saved by Tiwari again.

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NorthEast United pressed for a late winner and came close in the very first minute of added time when Moyano sent a right-footed curler wide after being set up by substitute Tlang. Eze’s handling of the ball inside the box from a Gogoi corner prompted referee K. Ramdasan to point to the spot deep into stoppage time. Ajaraie stepped up, but his effort struck the woodwork in what was the last action of the game, denying NorthEast United a dramatic late winner and a chance to go three points clear at the top of the table.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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