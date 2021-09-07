Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Injury scare for Spurs as Son picks up knock on international duty
football

Injury scare for Spurs as Son picks up knock on international duty

The Korean skipper played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw against Iraq on Thursday but has since strained his right calf.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will play no part in South Korea's World Cup qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday due to a calf injury, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said hours before the game.

"Heung-min felt uncomfortable in his right calf after training on the 6th, and as a result of the test, he was excluded in order to protect the player," the KFA said in a statement.

If Son doesn't recover in time, he is likely to miss Spurs' trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is a key player for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, having started all three of the side's Premier League games so far, which they have won.

 

