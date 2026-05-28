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Iran expecting FIFA-issued multiple-entry US visas for 2026 World Cup amid security fears and Donald Trump remarks

There have been question marks over Iran's participation in the tournament due to the Middle East war between the country and the US, Israel.

Published on: May 28, 2026 06:47 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The Iranian football federation is expecting FIFA to issue multiple-entry visas for its team to the United States. In a video broadcast to Iranian media, the federation's president claimed that the multiple-entry visa will let their players enter the USA and return to Mexico, where their training camp is located.

Iran national team players arrive in Antalya, southern Turkey.(Tolga Yildirim/DHA via AP)

The Iranian football team initially planned to base itself in Tucson, Arizona. But later moved their base to Tijuana in Mexico, which will also co-host the tournament along with the USA and Canada.

Also Read: Iran Football Team responds to Donald Trump over FIFA World Cup safety comments: ‘No one can exclude us'

The Iranian football chief, Mehdi Taj, had previously said that the decision was taken to avoid complications with US visas and to allow the squad to fly directly to Mexico on Iran Air flights.

"FIFA is expected to deliver a multiple-entry visa so that the players can enter (the United States) and return (to Mexico)," said Taj.

Meanwhile, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has maintained that Trump has given him assurances that the Iranian team would be welcome to compete in the USA. "President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World", he added.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Iran expecting FIFA-issued multiple-entry US visas for 2026 World Cup amid security fears and Donald Trump remarks
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