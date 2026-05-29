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Iran FIFA World Cup ambassador raises alarm over US visas, claims team 'not participating on equal terms'

Iran is scheduled to play three of its group-stage games in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Published on: May 29, 2026 02:28 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The Iranian football team's ambassador, Abolfazl Pasandideh, has claimed that their players haven't yet been granted US visas. Pasandideh visited Tijuana in Mexico, where the Iranian players have relocated their training camp. They were originally slated to be based in Tucson, Arizona.

Iran have shifted their FIFA World Cup base from USA to Mexico.(REUTERS)

Iran is scheduled to play three of its group-stage games in Los Angeles and Seattle. Speaking in a news conference, he pointed out that the Iranian football team wasn't being treated equally for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read: Iran expecting FIFA-issued multiple-entry US visas for 2026 World Cup amid security fears and Donald Trump remarks

"We don't know whether or not they're going to give the players their visas," he said.

"We aren't participating in the World Cup on equal terms.

"We haven't been able to train our team like they should."

The Iranian team has also been put in the spotlight for not selecting star striker Sardar Azmoun for the World Cup. On Thursday, Iranian FA chief Mehdi Taj said he was unaware whether Azmoun would be called up, despite an appeal for his recall from a vice-president of the Islamic Republic.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has said squad selection was "the most difficult technical decision" of his career, adding that players were chosen solely on technical criteria.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Iran FIFA World Cup ambassador raises alarm over US visas, claims team 'not participating on equal terms'
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