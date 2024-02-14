Edit Profile
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
    Feb 14, 2024 2:36 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Goa v/s Mohun Bagan match. Results of the game for now Goa 0: Mohun Bagan 0
    ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Goa and Mohun Bagan at Goa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Goa 0: Mohun Bagan 0null

    GoaGoa
    14 Feb, 20240-0First half
    Mohun BaganMohun Bagan
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 14, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    35' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Carlos Martínez (Goa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    35' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Seriton Fernandes.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    32' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    30' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Carlos Martínez (Goa).

    Feb 14, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    30' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 14, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    28' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 14, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    28' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Manvir Singh.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:26 PM IST

    25' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jay Gupta (Goa) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:25 PM IST

    24' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick won

    Ayush Dev Chhetri (Goa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    24' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 14, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    23' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Petratos.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Dippendu Biswas (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 14, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    21' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick won

    Carlos Martínez (Goa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    20' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    20' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Carlos Martínez (Goa) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    17' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Brandon Fernandes (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Seriton Fernandes.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    13' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: offside

    Offside, Goa. Odei Onaindia is caught offside.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    12' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: corner

    Corner, Goa. Conceded by Héctor Yuste.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    5' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: offside

    Offside, Goa. Carlos Martínez is caught offside.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:05 PM IST

    4' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick won

    Brandon Fernandes (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 14, 2024 2:05 PM IST

    4' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).

    Feb 14, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 14, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: lineup

    Goa Starting XI -: Carl McHugh, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Seriton Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martínez, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Jay Gupta. Mohun Bagan Starting XI -: Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Vishal Kaith, Héctor Yuste, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Subhasish Bose, Dippendu Biswas, Armando Sadiku

    Feb 14, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Goa and Mohun Bagan. The match is scheduled to take place today at Goa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

