ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score
ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Goa and Mohun Bagan at Goa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Goa 0: Mohun Bagan 0null
35' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Carlos Martínez (Goa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Seriton Fernandes.
32' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
30' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Carlos Martínez (Goa).
Delay in match because of an injury Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
28' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
28' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Manvir Singh.
25' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Gupta (Goa) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
24' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick won
Ayush Dev Chhetri (Goa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
23' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Armando Sadiku (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Petratos.
21' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
21' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Dippendu Biswas (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
21' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick won
Carlos Martínez (Goa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Noah Sadaoui (Goa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Carlos Martínez (Goa) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
17' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brandon Fernandes (Goa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Seriton Fernandes.
13' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: offside
Offside, Goa. Odei Onaindia is caught offside.
12' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: corner
Corner, Goa. Conceded by Héctor Yuste.
5' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: offside
Offside, Goa. Carlos Martínez is caught offside.
4' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick won
Brandon Fernandes (Goa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4' ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Deepak Tangri (Mohun Bagan Super Giant).
ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.
ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: lineup
Goa Starting XI -: Carl McHugh, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Seriton Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martínez, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Jay Gupta. Mohun Bagan Starting XI -: Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Vishal Kaith, Héctor Yuste, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Subhasish Bose, Dippendu Biswas, Armando Sadiku
ISL 2023 Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Goa and Mohun Bagan. The match is scheduled to take place today at Goa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.