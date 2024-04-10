Edit Profile
New Delhi 34°C
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
    Punjab vs East Bengal Live Score, Punjab 0-0 East Bengal ISL 2023

    Apr 10, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Punjab vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Punjab v/s East Bengal match
    Punjab vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023

    Punjab vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Punjab and East Bengal at Punjab's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    PunjabPunjab
    10 Apr, 20240-0
    East BengalEast Bengal
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 10, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 47 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points

    3. Odisha - 39 points

    4. Goa - 39 points

    Apr 10, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, Punjab are placed at 11 in the league table, while East Bengal are at 6.

    Apr 10, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Punjab played Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas East Bengal faced Bengaluru FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 2-1.

    Apr 10, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Punjab and East Bengal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Punjab home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes