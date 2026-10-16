ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant come from behind to register win over Sporting Club Delhi

Mohun Bagan Super Giant came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) in their Indian Super League 2026/27 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. After Lalrinliana Hnamte gave the hosts the lead in the first half, Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira struck within four minutes of each other after the break to complete the Mariners’ comeback.

The goals in the second half sealed Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s win over Sporting Club Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Phoenixes started brightly, with Juan Peña testing Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a long-range effort in the fourth minute. SC Delhi continued to press, with Lamgoulen Hangshing sending an effort over the crossbar following a corner in the eighth minute.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Mariners responded through Lee Erwin, whose effort from outside the box went wide. Rahul Bheke came close to breaking the deadlock, connecting with Lallianzuala Chhangte’s cross, but SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes made a save to keep the scores level.

SC Delhi broke the impasse in the 23rd minute. Manoj Mohammad picked out Lalrinliana Hnamte, who finished with his left foot into the bottom-left corner to give the Phoenixes a 1-0 lead.

Both sides continued to threaten with an attack before the break. Rodriguinho tested Kaith with a long-range effort, while Miguel Figueira’s attempt from outside the box was saved by Nora Fernandes. At the other end, Lee Erwin forced another save from the SC Delhi goalkeeper in the 39th minute before narrowly missing the target in first-half stoppage time. SC Delhi went into the half-time break with their 1-0 lead intact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Mariners came out with greater urgency after the restart and drew level in the 56th minute. Rahul Bheke picked out Lee Erwin inside the box, and the forward calmly slotted home with his right foot into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mariners came out with greater urgency after the restart and drew level in the 56th minute. Rahul Bheke picked out Lee Erwin inside the box, and the forward calmly slotted home with his right foot into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bagan completed the turnaround just four minutes later, with Miguel Figueira finding the net in the 60th minute. Set up by Lalengmawia Ralte, Figueira finished with his left foot, placing the ball into the bottom-left corner to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

The Phoenixes looked to respond when Rodriguinho tried his luck from outside the box in the 72nd minute, but his effort went over the crossbar.

The Mariners continued to threaten in the closing stages. Samir Zeljković tested Nora Fernandes from inside the box, while Alberto Rodríguez sent a header over the crossbar following a corner. Manvir Singh also forced a save from the SC Delhi goalkeeper late in the game as the visitors looked to extend their advantage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

SC Delhi pushed for a late equaliser, with Lalrinliana Hnamte sending an effort over the crossbar in the 90+6th minute. However, the Mariners held on through the closing moments to secure a 2-1 victory and claim all three points after an impressive second-half comeback.