'It hurts to not watch your team play': Pakistan Football Federation issues strong statement on FIFA's ban on India

Earlier this week, FIFA imposed a ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) for "undue influence from third parties." Furthermore, it also announced that the U17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in India, “cannot currently be held” in the country due to the suspension. This is the first time the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year existence, with the Bureau of the FIFA Council saying there have been "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes".

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had expressed its surprise at the development, insisting that the decision came despite “extensive discussions” between all stakeholders including FIFA, AFC (Asian Football Confederation), AIFF, CoA, and the Sports Ministry.

While the sports authorities continue on their efforts to overturn the ban, India received support from cross-border neighbours Pakistan on Thursday. The Pakistan Football Federation, which had endured similar bans from FIFA in the past, expressed their commiserations towards AIFF and hoped for India's return to international footballing action.

“Football has the power to unite and inspire!” the PFF wrote on their official social media profiles. “The Pakistan Football Federation hopes that Indian Football Team will be back very soon and will continue to electrify us in the coming years!”

The PFF also shared a picture that read, “Commiserations to the Indian football federation and all Indian football fans. It hurts to not be able to watch your team play. Indian football has always been defiant and resilitent. Here's hoping that Indian football comes out of suspension and continues to excite us in the coming years.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to take a "pro-active" role in getting the FIFA's suspension of the AIFF lifted and facilitating the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India. The order was given by the apex court even as the Centre submitted that all efforts are being made to "break some ice" to organise the U-17 global tournament in India as scheduled in October this year

