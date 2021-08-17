Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Italian club Roma signs forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea
football

Italian club Roma signs forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

Italian club Roma signed forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for 40 million euros ($47 million)
AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Italian club Roma signs forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea(TWITTER/AS ROMA)

Italian club Roma signed forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for 40 million euros ($47 million) on Tuesday.

Abraham replaces Edin Džeko, who moved to Serie A champion Inter Milan last week.

ALSO READ| Kolkata is a great football place, says India head coach Igor Stimac

“You can sense when a club really wants you — and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham, who signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Abraham progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and scored 30 goals in 82 games. He also had loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old Abraham, who has played six times for England, helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season.

Roma finished seventh in Serie A last season and has not claimed a trophy since winning the Italian Cup in 2008. The team is now coached by José Mourinho.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies,” Abraham said. “I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again — so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.”

Abraham is the club’s fourth signing of the offseason, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Rui Patrício, forward Eldor Shomurodov and defender Matías Viña.

“Despite still being very young, with a huge amount of potential to keep improving, Tammy has already played more than 200 games in his career and scored over 100 goals — and won a number of major trophies, too,“ Roma general manager Tiago Pinto said. “Choosing to leave the Premier League, and the club he grew up at, demonstrates very clearly just how much he believes in this opportunity to develop his own game and show what he can do at Roma.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tammy abraham as roma
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP