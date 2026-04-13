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Italy could still qualify for 2026 World Cup as FIFA mulls contingency plan amid Iran uncertainty

Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the European playoff final.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 01:42 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Despite failing to qualify for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Italy have some hope now to make it to the tournament. This comes after FIFA rejected Iran's request to relocate the World Cup games amid their ongoing conflict with US-Israel. All of Iran's group stage matches are scheduled to take place in the US, and Iran had requested its relocation to Mexico.

Italy lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European Playoff final.(REUTERS)

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the European playoff final.

Also Read: US-Israel conflict with Iran disrupts global sport: Finalissima cancelled, F1 races scrapped, FIFA World Cup withdrawal

Iran's World Cup campaign is scheduled to begin on June 16 against New Zealand, and then they will face Belgium in California, followed by their match against Egypt in Seattle.

Hope for Italy as FIFA prepares for possible Iran withdrawal

According to reports, FIFA are preparing for a scenario if Iran withdraws from the tournament. The international football body is planning to organise a continental playoff if Iran withdraws. The playoff would have two teams from Asia and two from Europe, from sides that didn't qualify for the tournament.

"Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches in the US is very low. But, if the relevant security guarantees are provided, our government will decide on Iran's participation in the World Cup," he added.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Italy could still qualify for 2026 World Cup as FIFA mulls contingency plan amid Iran uncertainty
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