Euro 2020 Live Score, Italy vs Spain semifinal: Big call - Spain drop Morata against Italy

Italy vs Spain Live Score, Euro 2020 Semifinal: Roberto Mancini's Italy have won all their matches so far but can they go past Luis Enrique's Spain to book a spot in the final? Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain semifinal.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST

Euro 2020 Semifinal Live Score, Italy vs Spain: So far, Italy have won all their games in Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini's side remained unbeaten in the group stages, and then defeated Austria 2-1 and Belgium 2-1 to reach the semifinals. But can they go past Luis Enrique's Spain to reach the finals? Spain started off slow, drawing their first two games but have peaked at the right time. They would be eager to book a spot in the finals after all the criticism Enrique has faced throughout this campaign.


Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST

    Bonucci speaks on Spinazzola

    Leonardo Bonucci has promised that Leonardo Spinazzola will get a tribute if Italy reach the final of Euro 2020.


    (Source: Sly Sports)

  • JUL 06, 2021 11:45 PM IST

    Spain Starting XI

    Spain Starting XI:

    Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets (capt), Koke; Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo


    Subs: De Gea, Diego Llorente, P Torres, Marcos Llorente, Morata, Gerard, Thiago, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Traore.

  • JUL 06, 2021 11:43 PM IST

    Italy Starting XI

    Starting line-ups:

    Italy (4-3-3)

    Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne


    Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.

  • JUL 06, 2021 11:29 PM IST

    Euro 2020: A word on Italian defence

    Italian defence has been tremendous in the tournament so far. They have conceded just 2 goals.

  • JUL 06, 2021 11:21 PM IST

    Luis Enrique before match

    Spain manager Luis Enrique says he wants his side to take the same approach into tonight's semi-final as they did in their 5-0 win over Slovakia in the group stage.

  • JUL 06, 2021 11:13 PM IST

    Italy vs Spain: Will Spinazzola absence hurt Italy?

    Spinazzola has been one of the best playmakers for Italy in this Euro 2020, but he has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring pull during Italy's game against Belgium. Will his absence hurt Italy today?

  • JUL 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST

    Italy vs Spain: Full Squad

    Italy

    Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

    Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter),Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

    Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)

    Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).


    Spain

    Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG).

    Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds/ENG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG)

    Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Pedri, Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Koke, Marcos Llorente (both Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG).

    Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton/ENG), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA).

  • JUL 06, 2021 09:05 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain semifinal football match. This will be a battle between two of the biggest European nations in footballing planet. Who will come out on top?

