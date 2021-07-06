Euro 2020 Live Score, Italy vs Spain semifinal: Big call - Spain drop Morata against Italy
Euro 2020 Semifinal Live Score, Italy vs Spain: So far, Italy have won all their games in Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini's side remained unbeaten in the group stages, and then defeated Austria 2-1 and Belgium 2-1 to reach the semifinals. But can they go past Luis Enrique's Spain to reach the finals? Spain started off slow, drawing their first two games but have peaked at the right time. They would be eager to book a spot in the finals after all the criticism Enrique has faced throughout this campaign.
Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bonucci speaks on Spinazzola
Leonardo Bonucci has promised that Leonardo Spinazzola will get a tribute if Italy reach the final of Euro 2020.
(Source: Sly Sports)
-
JUL 06, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Spain Starting XI
Spain Starting XI:
Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets (capt), Koke; Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo
Subs: De Gea, Diego Llorente, P Torres, Marcos Llorente, Morata, Gerard, Thiago, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Traore.
-
JUL 06, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Italy Starting XI
Starting line-ups:
Italy (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.
-
JUL 06, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Euro 2020: A word on Italian defence
Italian defence has been tremendous in the tournament so far. They have conceded just 2 goals.
-
JUL 06, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Luis Enrique before match
Spain manager Luis Enrique says he wants his side to take the same approach into tonight's semi-final as they did in their 5-0 win over Slovakia in the group stage.
-
JUL 06, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Italy vs Spain: Will Spinazzola absence hurt Italy?
Spinazzola has been one of the best playmakers for Italy in this Euro 2020, but he has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring pull during Italy's game against Belgium. Will his absence hurt Italy today?
-
JUL 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Italy vs Spain: Full Squad
Italy
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)
Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter),Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)
Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)
Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).
Spain
Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG).
Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds/ENG), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG)
Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Pedri, Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Koke, Marcos Llorente (both Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG).
Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton/ENG), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA).
-
JUL 06, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain semifinal football match. This will be a battle between two of the biggest European nations in footballing planet. Who will come out on top?
Get our daily newsletter
Stars born in Euro 2020
'Unfair fans from Italy, Spain will not be able to attend semifinal'- Mancini
Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 semifinal: Full squads of both teams
- Argentina have been in spectacular form so far and made the semifinals with ease, whereas Colombia had to go the distance to beat Uruguay in the penalty shootout.
Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semifinal: Mancini lauds Spanish coach and youngsters
- Italy vs Spain semifinal: The Italian coach has transformed the Azzurri, as Italy has produced some delightful football on their way to a semi-final berth at Euro 2020.