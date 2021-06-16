Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

Italy won their last game 3-0 quite comfortably over a lacklustre Turkey, they had 64% of possession, 24 shots, 8 on target which shows how dominant they were against Turkey. Switzerland played their last game against Wales that ended in 1-1 draw, regardless of the scoreline, Switzerland were easily the dominant team throughout the game. Goalscorer Embolo and key players like Xhaka, Schar and Shaqiri provided great moments, which showed how good Switzerland, can be. Italy are currently on top of the table and a win today will see them maintain that lead with 6 points, Switzerland will be looking to get their first win against the motivated Italian side.

Here's all you need to know about Italy vs Switzerland UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Switzerland taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Switzerland will take place at Stadio Olimpico, Roma, Italy.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Switzerland begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Switzerland begins at 12:30 am on Thursday (June 17th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Switzerland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Switzerland will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. It will also be streamed live on Sony Liv.