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‘It's my first child’: Belgium winger Jeremy Doku in line of fire for his desire to be with his wife at childbirth

L'Equipe channel presenter France Pierron has so far been the fiercest critic of Doku’s potential move.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 08:31 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has come in for a lot of criticism for saying he wants to return home for the birth of his first child. Doku’s wife is due to give birth in the second week of July, and even if Belgium are still in the hunt for the trophy, the footballer wants to be with his wife, Shireen.

Jeremy Doku wants to be with his wife!(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

"It's my first child, so I ‌would definitely want to be there," the Manchester City forward, 24, told Reuters. "If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also ​know that football ​involves many other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We'll see what we ​can do."

Also Read: 3.09 goals per game: FIFA World Cup 2026 fastest to 100 goals in 68 years!

L'Equipe channel presenter France Pierron has so far been the fiercest critic of Doku’s potential move. Belgium drew their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener with Egypt 1-1, and tonight they play Iran in their second Group G game. Doku will miss this game on account of illness. Their last group game is against New Zealand on Saturday morning (India time). There is a strong chance that the European team will at least reach the Round of 32. Anyway, Pierron launched a scathing attack on Doku before apologising later.

Pierron firing on all cylinders!

Retired boxer Brahim Asloum, who won light-flyweight gold for France at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, had earlier lent his weight behind Doku. "A baby is your entire life. A World Cup is over when it is over," he wrote.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / ‘It's my first child’: Belgium winger Jeremy Doku in line of fire for his desire to be with his wife at childbirth
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