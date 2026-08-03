New Delhi, Jamshedpur FC players, including two senior India footballers, made an emotional appeal to club owners Tata Group to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Indian Super League and dismantle the senior team.

Jamshedpur FC's India players appeal to owners to reconsider decision to dismantle senior team

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Jamshedpur FC announced on Friday that it was pulling out of the ISL, just hours after missing the deadline to pay the participation fee for the upcoming season, which begins September 4. It also decided to wind up the first team.

"It was a shocking news for me. I didn't expect the Tata Group to make such a decision. It is my humble request that they change their decision and participate in the ISL. Because this is a huge platform for an entire generation," midfielder Pronay Halder told PTI on Monday.

"I have many memories . For me, Jamshedpur FC is honestly an emotion. I hope that the heads of Tata Steel and Tata Group will reconsider and change their decision," said Halder, who has played for India in more than 20 matches.

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{{^usCountry}} The 33-year-old Halder said he has been associated with JFC as a player since the club won the League Winner's Shield Trophy in the 2021-22 ISL season. Before spending six years at JFC, he was playing for the Tata Football Academy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 33-year-old Halder said he has been associated with JFC as a player since the club won the League Winner's Shield Trophy in the 2021-22 ISL season. Before spending six years at JFC, he was playing for the Tata Football Academy. {{/usCountry}}

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"For example, Nikhil Barla, Puya, Albino Gomes, Mohamed Sanan, they have recently made the national senior team in London . You can see that a lot of young players, under-19s, under-22s, step-by-step, this is a huge opportunity for the senior level. This is my hope, my 100% belief," he observed.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who has played for India in one match, fully agreed with Halder.

"Shutting down this club means, I can't digest it. I just want to appeal to the Tata group to reconsider their decision. Because this isn't about one year or two years, it's about the future of Indian football," said the 32-year-old who came in as substitute for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in an international friendly against Tajikistan in June.

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"Because a lot of young players are looking forward to this group, to this club. And everyone dreams of playing for Jamshedpur because they have good facilities. They have everything. They are one of the best in India. You just have to come and play. That's it," he said.

"I never thought that Jamshedpur FC would shut down so easily. All the players were completely shocked."

Gomes was also in the India squad for the Unity Cup in London in May.

"I came at JFC two years ago. This club gave me an opportunity to return to Indian football. I was recovering from an injury, and they helped me a lot. And they gave me this opportunity and I made my debut for India. I am really grateful to this club," he pointed out.

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Joining the chorus, young JFC midfielder Nikhil Barla, who graduated to the ranks from TFA, said: "Personally and emotionally, I am feeling very disturbed. I would like to appeal to the Tata Group, the head of Tata Steel, to think about the decisions they have taken and the future of the young players.

"Whatever I am, it is because of Jamshedpur FC and TFA. I am a local player. This is my request and I believe the Tata Group to do something good.

"The club you are watching and supporting from the beginning and playing for it, to see a dream club is a heart-breaking moment for me," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.