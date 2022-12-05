Japan vs Croatia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today: When and where to watch online, TV

Japan vs Croatia Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan face Croatia in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Monday. Japan topped Group E with six points, defeating Germany and Spain in their group stage fixtures. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in Group F with five points. This will be the third World Cup meeting between both sides with Japan winless and goalless in the previous two, a 0-1 defeat in 1998 and a goalless draw in 2006, both in the group stage. Those two matches are also Croatia's only previous World Cup encounters against an Asian side.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place on Monday (December 12), 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will be broadcasted live in India via Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be available in India?

In India, the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will be live streamed via Jio Cinema. Also follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON