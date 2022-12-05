Home / Sports / Football / Japan vs Croatia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today: When and where to watch online, TV

Japan vs Croatia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today: When and where to watch online, TV

football
Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:41 AM IST

Japan vs Croatia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: Japan face Croatia in their Round of 16 fixture. Follow here live streaming, when and where to watch details of JAP vs CRO football match.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan face Croatia in the Round of 16.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan face Croatia in the Round of 16.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Japan vs Croatia Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan face Croatia in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Monday. Japan topped Group E with six points, defeating Germany and Spain in their group stage fixtures. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in Group F with five points. This will be the third World Cup meeting between both sides with Japan winless and goalless in the previous two, a 0-1 defeat in 1998 and a goalless draw in 2006, both in the group stage. Those two matches are also Croatia's only previous World Cup encounters against an Asian side.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place on Monday (December 12), 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture?

The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will be broadcasted live in India via Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be available in India?

In India, the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will be live streamed via Jio Cinema. Also follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
fifa world cup
fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out