Japan vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric's CRO look to avoid upset, JAP target another giant killing

Japan vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan came into the round of 16 in the most extraordinary way and Croatia will be well aware of the danger they possess. They did a number on Germany and Spain in a dramatic last matchday in Group E that ended with them actually finishing as the group winners. Croatia had a shaky campaign in the group stage. They have a 4-1 win to their name against Canada but it was sandwiched between goalless draws against Morocco and Belgium.