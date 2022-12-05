Japan vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric's CRO look to avoid upset, JAP target another giant killing
- FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Japan vs Croatia: Croatia will be wary of the danger Japan possess after the Samurai Blue beat Germany and Spain to reach the round of 16. Follow live score and updates of JAP vs CRO here.
Japan vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan came into the round of 16 in the most extraordinary way and Croatia will be well aware of the danger they possess. They did a number on Germany and Spain in a dramatic last matchday in Group E that ended with them actually finishing as the group winners. Croatia had a shaky campaign in the group stage. They have a 4-1 win to their name against Canada but it was sandwiched between goalless draws against Morocco and Belgium.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 08:15 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live score: Likely tactics
Japan are playing three at the back and with the likes of Perisic and Gvardiol out wide and Modric and Kovacic in the middle to feed them, Croatia are looking to take them from the wide areas. Japan will know that they have to play on the counter, no chance of them controlling possession. They might have no issues with that, considering they had only just over 20 percent of the ball in their 2-1 win against Spain.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 08:03 PM
Japan vs Croatia Live Score: Croatia squad
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Petkovic, Kramaric, Perisic.
Subs: Grbic, Ivusic, Erlic, Majer, Vlasic, Livaja, Pasalic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 08:02 PM
JAP vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Japan squad
Japan: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Taniguchi; Ito, Morita, Junya, Nagatomo; Doan, Maeda, Kamada.
Subs: Kawashima, Mitoma, Saai, Hato, Schmidt, Minamino, Machino, Yamane, Tanaka, Ueda, Shibasaki, Asano, Soma.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 07:49 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live score: Japan aiming for their best-ever World cup
Japan have reached the round of 16 three times but have never gone further than that. They have broken one pattern already - they had reached the tournament's round of 16 on alternate occassions 2002, 2010 and 2018 and this is the first time that they are qualifying to the knockouts for the second consecutive time.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 07:46 PM
Japan vs Croatia Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Regardless of what happens today, the Samurai Blue have already had a campaign that they can be proud of. They were handed the shorter end of the stick with the draw, getting clubbed with former champions Germany and Spain in the group but they only went and beat both those teams 2-1 and won the group ahead of them. Croatia, on the other hand, have shown solidity but they are also clearly not the team they were in 2018. They would be more than wary of the danger that Japan possesses. It will be interesting to see how Japan will now react as Croatia will have to be pretty silly to have come to this match prepared for anything less than a world class opposition.